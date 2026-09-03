The Magic of Disney Animation Reveals Easter Eggs Hidden in New Disney's Hollywood Studios Attraction

Keep your eyes open for these when The Magic of Disney Animation opens later this month.

The Magic of Disney Animation is just days away from opening at Disney's Hollywood Studios, but we already have a look behind the curtain at several easter eggs that fans can find if they look close enough.

What's Happening:

A new video posted to Instagram reveals one of the sets of The Magic of Disney Animation, an animator's desk, and points out several cool details that are hidden in the background.

The desk itself was originally part of the Animation Academy that used to be part of the building

Some of the other fun details include. A small model of the Walt Disney Animation Building in California. The exterior of the Magic of Disney Animation building is a (smaller) replica of this.



A mirror featuring Donald Duck and his nephews that was acquired at a flea market by Dan Abraham, the director of Once Upon a Studio, the animated short that inspired much of the attraction.

An issue of Rabbit Rabbit, the newsletter that was sent to the animators who used to work in the building when a portion of Disney's Hollywood Studios was actually a working studio.

Another item that dates back to the building's original purpose is a mug that was gifted to the architects who actually designed the original animation building.

Possibly some of the hardest easter eggs to notice include a Moana hat and a Hercules jacket that are sitting on a coat rack. Both items are not replicas, but are actual items given to the teams that were working on the respective films.

For a complete look at all the cool added details, check out the complete video.

The Magic of Disney Animation officially opens at Disney's Hollywood Studios on September 14.

More Disney's Hollywood Studios News:

New Muppet medallions were recently added to the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets.

Check out the most recent progress on Montopolis as construction continues.

A collection of new menu offerings are coming to various locations all over Walt Disney World.