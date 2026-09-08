Photos: Pixar 40th Anniversary Merchandise Arrives at the Disneyland Resort

A collection of Pixar 40th anniversary merchandise previously released at D23 is now available at STOR-E at the Pixar Place Hotel.

Pixar fans who missed out on this year’s D23 merchandise now have another chance to celebrate four decades of animated storytelling. A collection of D23-exclusive Pixar 40th anniversary merchandise has made its way to the Disneyland Resort, bringing a selection of commemorative items to the parks.

The collection celebrates 40 years of Pixar Animation Studios, which has become synonymous with some of the most beloved animated films and characters of all time. The merchandise was previously released at D23 earlier this year, but is now available for Disneyland Resort guests looking to add a piece of the anniversary celebration to their collections.

Three items are currently part of the collection: a commemorative mug, a tote bag, and a Pixar 40th anniversary T-shirt. The designs feature a special anniversary logo packed with recognizable Pixar faces. The design brings together a variety of characters from Pixar’s feature films and short films, creating a colorful tribute to the studio’s extensive history.

Pixar 40th Anniversary Mug - $19.99

Pixar 40th Anniversary Tote Bag - $24.99

Pixar 40th Anniversary T-Shirt - $36.99

The collection is now available at STOR-E at the Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort. With the merchandise having originally been offered at D23, its arrival at Disneyland provides another opportunity for collectors who may have missed the initial release to pick up one of the commemorative pieces.

Whether you're looking for a new mug, a practical tote, or a shirt to show off your love for Pixar, the collection offers a few different ways to mark the studio’s milestone anniversary. As with Disneyland Resort merchandise, availability can vary, so fans interested in picking up one of the D23-inspired Pixar 40th anniversary items may want to stop by STOR-E while the collection is available.

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