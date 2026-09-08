Photos: New Disney Villains Create-Your-Own Mystery Plush Arrive at Disney Springs

Disney Villains including Ursula, Maleficent, Hades, Yzma and more can now join your Create-Your-Own-Headband collection.

A new collection of Create-Your-Own-Headband Mystery Plush has arrived at Walt Disney World, and this collection is giving fans the chance to add a villainous character to their favorite headband.

Available now at Disney Springs these mystery plush are designed to work with the separate Create-Your-Own-Headband base. But the catch is, you won't know which character you're getting until you open the box. Each box contains one mystery plush, the headband base is not included, so guests will need to have or purchase the compatible base separately.

The collection features several Disney villains and mischievous characters, with the lineup including a Poison Apple along with character heads representing Ursula, Yzma in cat form, Maleficent, and Hades. For collectors who love the thrill of a chaser, there are also two secret character options hidden within the assortment. The mystery options are Pain and Panic, the mischievous duo from Disney's Hercules.

Disney Villains Create-Your-Own-Headband Mystery Plush - $13.99 each

At $13.99 each, the mystery plush offers a relatively inexpensive way to add some Disney Villains flair to a headband collection. Of course, because the characters are randomly packaged, guests looking for a specific villain may have to rely on a little luck, or trade with fellow collectors.

More Walt Disney World Merchandise News: