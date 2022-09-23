EPCOT Piano Lady Carol Stein Announces Her Retirement

Carol Stein, who is lovingly known as the EPCOT Piano Lady, has announced her retirement from Walt Disney World.

Stein has had the pleasure of performing all over the Resort, at locations including Pleasure Island, the Grand Floridian, Magic Kingdom Disney’s Hollywood Studios Animal Kingdom

After many years performing as the resident musician for the incredibly talented improv troupe at The Comedy Warehouse on Pleasure Island, Carol took up the role of resident EPCOT pianist.

Next week will be her last week inside The American Adventure

Beginning October 3rd, Stein will return to her longtime home of the Rose & Crown Pub, where she’ll be performing on October 3rd, 4th, 6th and November 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.

Those who will miss Carol need not worry too much, as she will remain as a seasonal Cast Member to perform as a musician for special events and many other venues for years to come.

You can read Carol Stein’s full goodbye message to her fans over on her Facebook page