"Amazing Spider-Man #1000" Swings In With New Covers and Anniversary Stories

Pre-order the milestone issue at comic book shops now!

Marvel has revealed new covers and story details for the upcoming milestone issue, Amazing Spider-Man #1000, which goes on sale this fall.

What’s Happening:

Marvel has announced new information, creative teams, and more for the highly anticipated Amazing Spider-Man #1000, arriving September 16.

The issue will feature a major turning point in the current Spider-Man run by Joe Kelly, along with several anniversary stories celebrating Spider-Man's history.

Marvel unveiled the main cover by Pepe Larraz, plus new variant covers by Alex Ross and Mark Bagley.

Pepe Larraz

Alex Ross Variant

Mark Bagley Variant

Alex Ross’s cover depicts one of Spider-Man’s most iconic moments, while Mark Bagley’s cover highlights the hero’s famous rogues’ gallery.

New promotional artwork was also revealed from Stuart Immonen, Marcos Martin, and Patrick Gleason.

Stuart Immonen reunites with Brian Michael Bendis, while Marcos Martin teams up again with Dan Slott for anniversary stories.

Screenwriter Noah Hawley makes his comic book debut alongside Patrick Gleason on “Still Standing.”

Frank Miller and Peach Momoko will collaborate for the first time on “Tears of the Spider-Queen,” which pits Spider-Man against The Hand, the deadly ninja organization.

“Now I Can Rest” by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin revisits Uncle Ben’s death in a revealing and emotional story.

“The Gesture” by Brian Michael Bendis and Stuart Immonen teams Spider-Man with the Avengers against some of his greatest enemies.

Preorder Amazing Spider-Man #1000 at your local comic book shop today!

Spidey on the Big Screen:

Yesterday, we got a brand new look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day!

In the new trailer, we get to see more of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker as he picks his life back up after erasing himself from everyone’s memory in No Way Home.

We are still waiting to find out more about Sadie Sink’s character in the film, but make sure you check out the new trailer!

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