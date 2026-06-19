"Amazing Spider-Man #1000" Swings In With New Covers and Anniversary Stories
Pre-order the milestone issue at comic book shops now!
Marvel has revealed new covers and story details for the upcoming milestone issue, Amazing Spider-Man #1000, which goes on sale this fall.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel has announced new information, creative teams, and more for the highly anticipated Amazing Spider-Man #1000, arriving September 16.
- The issue will feature a major turning point in the current Spider-Man run by Joe Kelly, along with several anniversary stories celebrating Spider-Man's history.
- Marvel unveiled the main cover by Pepe Larraz, plus new variant covers by Alex Ross and Mark Bagley.
Pepe Larraz
Alex Ross Variant
Mark Bagley Variant
- Alex Ross’s cover depicts one of Spider-Man’s most iconic moments, while Mark Bagley’s cover highlights the hero’s famous rogues’ gallery.
- New promotional artwork was also revealed from Stuart Immonen, Marcos Martin, and Patrick Gleason.
- Stuart Immonen reunites with Brian Michael Bendis, while Marcos Martin teams up again with Dan Slott for anniversary stories.
- Screenwriter Noah Hawley makes his comic book debut alongside Patrick Gleason on “Still Standing.”
- Frank Miller and Peach Momoko will collaborate for the first time on “Tears of the Spider-Queen,” which pits Spider-Man against The Hand, the deadly ninja organization.
- “Now I Can Rest” by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin revisits Uncle Ben’s death in a revealing and emotional story.
- “The Gesture” by Brian Michael Bendis and Stuart Immonen teams Spider-Man with the Avengers against some of his greatest enemies.
- Preorder Amazing Spider-Man #1000 at your local comic book shop today!
Spidey on the Big Screen:
- Yesterday, we got a brand new look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day!
- In the new trailer, we get to see more of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker as he picks his life back up after erasing himself from everyone’s memory in No Way Home.
- We are still waiting to find out more about Sadie Sink’s character in the film, but make sure you check out the new trailer!
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