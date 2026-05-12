Marvel Celebrates 20 Years of "Civil War" with Class Reunion "Marvel Superheroes: What The--?!" Comedy Video

Which side would your nametag be on?

This month marks the 20th anniversary of Marvel Comics' landmark crossover event Civil War, and as part of the celebration, today Marvel Entertainment released a "Class Reunion" comedy video to its official YouTube channel as part of the ongoing Marvel Superheroes: What The--?! series.

What's happening:

A new Marvel Superheroes: What The--?! animated comedy video has been released to the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.

Entitled "Civil War - Class Reunion," this video marks the 20th anniversary of Marvel Comics' Civil War event series, upon which the 2016 Marvel Studios movie Captain America: Civil War was based.

The video features lots of in-jokes for fans of the Civil War comics, among humorous takes on such Marvel superhero characters as Iron Man / Tony Stark, Captain America / Steve Rogers, Cable, Daredevil, Black Widow, She-Hulk, and many more.

Watch Civil War - Class Reunion | Marvel Super Heroes: What The--?!:

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