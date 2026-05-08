Superhero Exorcism?! Find Out What Happens this Summer in Marvel's "Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire and Brimstone"

The real question is will Hulk puke green slime?
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Get ready for an action-packed Marvel crossover as Spider-Man and Hulk join forces in a chaotic new adventure filled with villains, humor, and an unexpected exorcism.

What’s Happening:

  • Spider-Man and Hulk team up in the new five-issue Marvel Comics limited series Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire and Brimstone.
  • The series is written by Kevin Smith and Andy McElfresh, with art by R.B. Silva.
  • The story begins when Easter Mass in Central Park is attacked by Mole Man and a group of “Man”-themed villains.
  • Spider-Man jumps into action before Hulk arrives to help stop the chaos.
  • Alongside Matt Murdock, Peter Parker discovers Bruce Banner wants to permanently cure his Hulk problem through an exorcism.
  • The comic promises nonstop action, humor, and a supernatural twist. 
  • Check out a look at a few inside pages for a preview!

  • Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire and Brimstone #1 launches on August 19th, with pre-orders available now at comic shops.
  • Check out the full front cover below:

  • Several variant covers for the first issue will also be available by Marco Checchetto, Rose Besch, Rose Besch, and Ryan Stegman.

What Else is Coming from Marvel Comics:

  • This August, Al Ewing and Pasqual Ferry celebrate 800 issues of Thor with a special anniversary issue featuring Sigurd Jarlson, the Mortal Thor, facing The Serpent’s deadliest challenge yet.
  • Set to release on August 19th, you won’t wanna miss out on this epic edition of Mortal Thor #14/LGY #800.

Read More Marvel:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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