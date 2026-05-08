Superhero Exorcism?! Find Out What Happens this Summer in Marvel's "Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire and Brimstone"

The real question is will Hulk puke green slime?

Get ready for an action-packed Marvel crossover as Spider-Man and Hulk join forces in a chaotic new adventure filled with villains, humor, and an unexpected exorcism.

What’s Happening:

Spider-Man and Hulk team up in the new five-issue Marvel Comics limited series Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire and Brimstone.

The series is written by Kevin Smith and Andy McElfresh, with art by R.B. Silva.

The story begins when Easter Mass in Central Park is attacked by Mole Man and a group of “Man”-themed villains.

Spider-Man jumps into action before Hulk arrives to help stop the chaos.

Alongside Matt Murdock, Peter Parker discovers Bruce Banner wants to permanently cure his Hulk problem through an exorcism.

The comic promises nonstop action, humor, and a supernatural twist.

Check out a look at a few inside pages for a preview!

Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire and Brimstone #1 launches on August 19th, with pre-orders available now at comic shops.

Check out the full front cover below:

Several variant covers for the first issue will also be available by Marco Checchetto, Rose Besch, Rose Besch, and Ryan Stegman.

What Else is Coming from Marvel Comics:

This August, Al Ewing and Pasqual Ferry celebrate 800 issues of Thor with a special anniversary issue featuring Sigurd Jarlson, the Mortal Thor, facing The Serpent’s deadliest challenge yet.

Set to release on August 19th, you won’t wanna miss out on this epic edition of Mortal Thor #14/LGY #800.

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