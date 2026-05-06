"Mary Jane: Face It, Tiger #1" Celebrates 60 Years of a Marvel Icon

60 years later, Mary Jane Watson is still stealing the spotlight! Marvel Comics is celebrating six decades of one of its most iconic characters with the release of Mary Jane: Face It, Tiger #1, a special anniversary one-shot arriving in comic shops this August.

What’s Happening:

The oversized issue honors the enduring legacy of Mary Jane Watson while setting the stage for her next chapter.

First fully introduced in Amazing Spider-Man #42 by Stan Lee and John Romita Sr., Mary Jane quickly evolved from a supporting character into a cornerstone of the Spider-Man mythos.

Over the decades, she’s gone far beyond being Peter Parker’s love interest, building a career as a model, stepping into the role of a hero, and even taking on unexpected transformations like becoming a symbiote host.

Now, Mary Jane: Face It, Tiger #1 brings together an all-star creative team to explore her many eras through a collection of brand-new stories. The issue features writing from acclaimed creators including J.M. DeMatteis, Ann Nocenti, J. Michael Straczynski, and rising talent Ashley Allen. On the art side, the book is brought to life by Phil Noto, Alina Erofeeva, Andrea Broccardo, and Luigi Zagaria.

The anniversary celebration doesn’t stop with the stories. Marvel is also rolling out a new line of Mary Jane Watson variant covers throughout August, showcasing fresh interpretations of the character from some of today’s top artists. The main cover for the one-shot is illustrated by Jim Cheung, with additional variant artwork by David Nakayama, including a special virgin variant edition.

According to Spider-Editor Nick Lowe, Mary Jane’s journey is a rare one in comics. What began as a supporting role in a classic love triangle has transformed into a fully realized leading presence in the Marvel Universe, a testament to the character’s enduring appeal and evolution.

Set to hit shelves on August 5, 2026, Mary Jane: Face It, Tiger #1 is both a celebration and a launching point. By revisiting her past while hinting at what’s ahead, the issue aims to capture everything that has made Mary Jane a fan favorite for generations.

Sixty years in, and Mary Jane Watson is still proving that luck has nothing to do with it; she’s earned her place at the center of the story.

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