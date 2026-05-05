Marvel Reveals More Covers for "Queen in Black" Storyline Pitting Knull Against Hela

Cloak & Dagger, Thor and more get involved in the battle.

After months of build up, Queen in Black officially debuts in July across several Marvel Comics, and now more covers have been revealed for the big storyline.

What's Happening:

This past weekend, Comics Giveaway Day included another lead-in story to Queen in Black, following the recent Knull limited series and storylines in the pages of Venom that have served as set-up for the event.

Now, Marvel has released five additional covers for comics that are part of the storyline throughout July, including the central Queen in Black limited series, plus supporting titles like Queen in Black: Hela, Queen in Black: Thor, Queen in Black: Venom Unchained, and continued issues of the regular Venom series.

In Queen of Black, "Hela has seized Knull’s throne and now commands a legion of deadly symbiotes as Queen in Black! Meanwhile, Knull has conquered the Lightforce Dimension, claiming terrifying new power for himself as the God of the Void! Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war, and Earth is the final prize!"

Along with Knull, Hela and Venom, plenty of other characters are part of this storyline, including Thor, Beta Ray Bill, and Cloak & Dagger.

I will add that as a longtime fan, more Cloak & Dagger is always a good thing! It seems like their Marvel Rivals visibility is helping them get a new boost, since I recently saw a shirt for the duo at a BoxLunch using their comic book logo with their Rivals look.

Below are the newly released covers, along with the creative teams and longlines for each issue.

QUEEN IN BLACK #3 (OF 5)

Written by AL EWING

Art by IBAN COELLO

THE CODEX IS THE KEY!

Hela wants him as her secret weapon – Knull just wants him dead! Dylan Brock’s survival might be the one thing Venom and Eddie Brock agree about – but even at the end of the world, can they work together? All this and the rollicking return of the Fantastic Five!

QUEEN IN BLACK: DEFENDERS OF LIGHT AND DARK #2 (OF 3)

Written by TOM WALTZ

Art by ZÉ CARLOS

LIGHT AND DARK COLLIDE!

The Defenders have taken the fight to the dual threat of Hela and Knull, choosing offense over defense to save the Earth. But will in-fighting and tragedy combine to seal the fates of Team Dark and Team Light before they can complete their desperate mission? Or will the mysterious and dangerous “Plan B” turn the tide in this seemingly unwinnable battle? The fate of the world hangs in the balance between the forces of light and dark!

QUEEN IN BLACK: VENOM UNCHAINED #2 (OF 3)

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by JUANAN RAMÍREZ

JAILBREAK!

Sleeper has broken Eddie Brock out of prison only for him to return to...the Queen in Black trying to take over the world?! Eddie wants to try to help or at least to go protect the people he loves – but Sleeper has other plans!

QUEEN IN BLACK: THOR #1

Written by AL EWING

Art by SERGIO DAVILA

A TRUE KING RISES

As Beta Ray Bill battles Hela at the edge of space, he considers his role as the heir of Thor's story... little dreaming that the story continues with Sigurd Jarlson or that the Death-Goddess has plans for the Mortal Thor. Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer is about to face the ultimate test.

VENOM #261

Written by AL EWING

Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ

VENOM’S OLDEST ENEMY RETURNS!

Long ago, a friend of Reed Richards had a problem – an alien costume that didn’t want to come off. Reed Richards blasted it off with a sonic weapon and imprisoned it for study. It seemed like a good idea at the time...but now he’s got to work with that alien to save the world – and Venom holds one heck of a grudge!

The Queen Continues:

In addition, Marvel revealed the creative teams and release dates for five more Queen in Black stories coming out throughout August, along with a checklist image for the entire crossover.

IN BLACK: THOR #1 Written by AL EWING Art by SERGIO DAVILA Cover by PASQUAL FERRY On Sale 8/5



QUEEN IN BLACK #3 (OF 5) Written by AL EWING Art by IBAN COELLO Cover by RYAN STEGMAN On Sale 8/12



QUEEN IN BLACK: DEFENDERS OF LIGHT AND DARK #2 (OF 3) Written by TOM WALTZ Art by ZÉ CARLOS Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ On Sale 8/12



QUEEN IN BLACK: VENOM UNCHAINED #2 (OF 3) Written by CHARLES SOULE Art by JUANAN RAMÍREZ Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU On Sale 8/19



VENOM #261 Written by AL EWING Art and Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ On Sale 8/26

