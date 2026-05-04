Disney+ Perks Unlocks Free Star Wars Comics for May the 4th

Subscribers can access a limited-time bundle of digital comics on Marvel Unlimited through May 18.

Disney+ Perks just unlocked a new way to explore the galaxy for May the 4th, and it won’t cost you a single credit!

What’s Happening:

In celebration of Star Wars Day, Disney+ is giving fans a chance to dive deeper into the saga through a special limited-time perk.

From now through May 18, eligible subscribers can access a curated bundle of Star Wars digital comics for free via Marvel Unlimited.

The offer invites readers to “enter a galaxy far, far away” with a selection of titles that spotlight some of the franchise’s most popular characters and storylines.

Among the included comics are Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 and Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 #1, expanding on the adventures of The Mandalorian and Grogu in comic form.

Fans of the dark side will also find plenty to explore, with multiple issues centered around Darth Maul, including Star Wars: Darth Maul #1, Age of Republic – Darth Maul #1, and Darth Maul – Black, White & Red #1. Together, the collection offers a mix of action, backstory, and striking visual storytelling that complements the broader Star Wars universe.

No Marvel Unlimited subscription is required to redeem and read the included comics, users simply need a Marvel account and an internet connection.

However, the perk is limited to eligible U.S.-based Disney+ subscribers who are enrolled in the Disney+ Perks program, with one redemption code available per account.

The free digital comic offer officially runs from May 4 at 12:01 a.m. ET through May 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET, giving fans a two-week window to claim and enjoy the titles.

Once redeemed, the comics are accessible through the Marvel Unlimited platform, making it easy to read on mobile devices or web browsers.

For Star Wars enthusiasts, it’s a chance to revisit familiar heroes, explore new angles on classic characters, and celebrate May the 4th with stories that extend far beyond the screen.

In addition to this Disney+ perk, The Disney+ Perks: May the 4th: The Ultimate LEGO Star Wars Giveaway is now live, offering entrants the chance to win an impressive collection of LEGO sets inspired by the beloved Star Wars universe.

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