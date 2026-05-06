"Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 Volume 2 Soundtrack Drops Following the Epic Season 2 Finale

The Newton Brothers’ score for Episodes 5-8 is now available to stream wherever you listen to music.

Following the Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again, fans can now stream the second volume of the Season 2 Soundtrack.

What’s Happening:

Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again – Season 2: Volume 2 (Episodes 5–8) Original Soundtrack is officially available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music. Released through Hollywood Records, the album features music by The Newton Brothers, whose work continues to define the tone of the series.

Known for their previous projects like X-Men '97, Goosebumps, and Five Nights at Freddy’s, The Newton Brothers bring a layered, atmospheric approach to the score. Their compositions for Daredevil: Born Again lean into tension and emotion, balancing haunting melodies with pulse-pounding intensity that mirrors Matt Murdock’s internal and external battles.

This release follows the first volume, which covered Episodes 1 through 4 of Season 2, capturing the evolving stakes and shifting dynamics of the story as it unfolds.

.

As Season 2 wraps up, our Marvel expert Mack ponders on what the finale could be setting up for Season 3, for which filming is already underway.

While you're at it, be sure to check out Mack's review and recaps of each episode.

Following the season finale, The Punisher will return for "One Last Kill" in a Marvel Television Special Presentation.

More Marvel News: