The Fighting Avengers Suit Up for Marvel's Upcoming Video Game "MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls"

Captain America leads the charge with Iron Man as team-based tactics redefine Marvel gaming.

A new trailer for the upcoming Marvel video game, MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, has been released.

What's Happening:

  • The latest trailer for MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls has been released, revealing that the Fighting Avengers will be a part of the upcoming video game.
  • Led by Captain America and featuring Iron Man, the Fighting Avengers bring two new characters into the fight: Shuri as Black Panther, wielding her aggressive style and Wakandan weaponry, and Hulk, angrier than ever and ready to smash his opponents!
  • We previously learned that the Unbreakable X-Men and The Amazing Guardians would also be a part of the game.
  • The upcoming 4v4 team-based fighting game is being developed by Arc System Works in collaboration with Marvel Games and PlayStation Studios.
  • The game focuses on fast-paced 2.5D combat, tag-team mechanics, and strategic character switching during battles.
  • MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls is scheduled to be released on August 6, 2026 on PlayStation 5 and PC.

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