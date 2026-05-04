The Fighting Avengers Suit Up for Marvel's Upcoming Video Game "MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls"
Captain America leads the charge with Iron Man as team-based tactics redefine Marvel gaming.
A new trailer for the upcoming Marvel video game, MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, has been released.
What's Happening:
- The latest trailer for MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls has been released, revealing that the Fighting Avengers will be a part of the upcoming video game.
- Led by Captain America and featuring Iron Man, the Fighting Avengers bring two new characters into the fight: Shuri as Black Panther, wielding her aggressive style and Wakandan weaponry, and Hulk, angrier than ever and ready to smash his opponents!
- We previously learned that the Unbreakable X-Men and The Amazing Guardians would also be a part of the game.
- The upcoming 4v4 team-based fighting game is being developed by Arc System Works in collaboration with Marvel Games and PlayStation Studios.
- The game focuses on fast-paced 2.5D combat, tag-team mechanics, and strategic character switching during battles.
- MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls is scheduled to be released on August 6, 2026 on PlayStation 5 and PC.
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