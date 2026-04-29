"Marvel Rivals" Path to Doomsday Kicks Off This Week with "The Avengers" Trailer

Are you ready to play as Loki against six others playing as the Avengers?

Marvel Rivals players can soon relive the core showdown at the center of 2012's smash hit The Avengers with a new Asymmetric PVP mode, and the trailer is here for the launch... tomorrow!

What's Happening:

Marvel Rivals is launching their ongoing 2026 Path to Doomsday event on April 30 with "Path to Doomsday: The Avengers."

This is the first of a series of new modes based upon the Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers movies, all leading up to the debut of Avengers: Doomsday in theaters in December.

"Path to Doomsday: The Avengers" is a new Asymmetric PVP mode in which one player will play as the villain of the first Avengers movie, Loki, going up against six other players as the Avengers.

Though the Avengers are sporting their usual Marvel Rivals looks, Loki has a new skin for this mode, more closely aligning him with Tom Hiddleston's onscreen costume in The Avengers.