"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" H.E.R.B.I.E. LEGO Set is Now Available for Pre-Order
Ben Grimm's cooking buddy is coming home via LEGO.
The Fantastic Four's lovable robot pal, H.E.R.B.I.E., can soon be yours... in LEGO form!
What's Happening:
- The Fantastic Four H.E.R.B.I.E. LEGO is now available for pre-order.
- Based on the character's appearance in 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, LEGO H.E.R.B.I.E. retails for $74.99.
- Intended for boys and girls ages 10 years old and up, H.E.R.B.I.E. is accompanied by drinking mug and screwdriver accessories, both of which he can either hold or can be stored inside the panel in his torso.
- The H.E.R.B.I.E. set contains 747 pieces and measures over 9 in. (23 cm) tall, 6 in. (15 cm) wide and 3.5 in. (9 cm) deep.
- You can pre-order H.E.R.B.I.E. now at LEGO.com.
- H.E.R.B.I.E. was first created in 1978 for the animated series The New Fantastic Four, where he was a full fledged member of the team, subbing in for the Human Torch. He was integrated into Marvel Comics proper soon after as more of an all-purpose assistant, but then, for decades, H.E.R.B.I.E. would only make sporadic appearances.
- His profile blew up in a big way thanks to last year's First Steps, where he had a large (and lovable) role, and was voiced by Matthew Wood, the Star Wars alum who voices General Grievous.
- H.E.R.B.I.E. will be seen next alongside the Fantastic Four in Avengers: Doomsday in December, as confirmed via the footage from the movie which recently debuted at CinemaCon.
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