Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Announces Return to San Diego Comic-Con with Star-Studded Panel

We're just about two and a half months away from the opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art here in Southern California, and today the museum announced that it will be returning for another panel at San Diego Comic-Con for the 2026 iteration of the massive pop-culture event. More details below.

What's happening:

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles has announced that it will return for another panel discussion at San Diego Comic-Con for the 2026 iteration of the event.

The one-hour panel will take place at 4:45 PM on Thursday, July 23 in Hall H .

on in . Scheduled to appear are actor/producer Seth Green (the Austin Powers trilogy) and his Robot Chicken co-creator Matt Senreich, comic book artist/writer/editor Jim Lee (X-Men, Batman: Hush), and the museum's senior curator and head of film programs Ryan Linkof. Actress Keke Palmer (Nope) will moderate.

On the SDCC 2026 exhibit hall floor, attendees will also find a Lucas Museum of Narrative Art booth (#2913-G) with a selection of merchandise including t-shirts with Star Wars vehicles and characters featured, a Modal Nodes guitar pick, a tote bag, and an "I Heart Lucas Museum" pin.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art also hosted a panel in Hall H at last year's San Diego Comic-Con, complete with an appearance by the museum's co-founder George Lucas himself. You can read my recap of that event from 2025.

Then at Los Angeles Comic Con 2025, a smaller panel was held in promotion of the museum, which was moderated by actress Jessica Alba.

And none other than The Mandalorian and Grogu star Martin Scorsese led a panel about the Lucas Museum at New York Comic Con 2025.

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 will take place from Wednesday, July 22 (Preview Night) through Sunday, July 26 at the San Diego Convention Center. The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is set to open on Tuesday, September 22 in Los Angeles. For additional information, be sure to visit the museum's official website.