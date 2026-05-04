Lucas Museum Announces "Star Wars in Motion" Inaugural Exhibition as Founding Members Can Now Sign Up

Take your first step into a larger museum.

Amongst the May the 4th Be With You offerings and entertainment is also a new opportunity to join the soon-to-open Lucas Museum of Narrative Art as a founding member and be among the first to see a Star Wars exhibition that will be part of the museum's launch.

What's Happening:

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is now inviting future guests to sign up for membership at LucasMuseum.org.

In addition, they have announced their inaugural Cinema Exhibition will be “Star Wars in Motion."

The exhibition will focus on vehicle designs, props, costumes, and illustrations from across the first six Star Wars films (as in, the ones George Lucas made himself), and will feature full size vehicles in the museum's collection like Luke’s Landspeeder from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope and the first physical build of General Grevious’s Wheel Bike from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

The founding membership lasts for a year and anyone signing up between now and the museum's opening in September will have their membership last through September 2027.

There are four different membership tiers available. Access costs $140 and includes admission for you and a guest, plus members only inside access. Social costs $270 and includes membership for two, plus invitations to members-only events. Inside costs $375 and includes membership for two, including evening events and limited-edition products. Alliance costs $600 and includes membership for two, including the Lucas Archive Celebration and limited-edition member cards.

Early membership for all tiers includes: Priority access to tickets Invitations to preview events Limited-edition product drops Lifetime recognition as a Founding Member

The Lucas Museum will open in Los Angeles on September 22.

We'll see if there are any more big convention panels for the museum as was the case last year. In 2025, George Lucas made his first ever San Diego Comic-Con appearance to promote the museum alongside Guillermo del Toro, with subsequent panels including filmmakers like Robert Rodriguez at LA Comic Con and Martin Scorsese at New York Comic Con.

More on the Museum:

Located in LA's Exposition Park, the Lucas Museum’s permanent collection holds more than 40,000 works, while the building’s thirty-five galleries occupy 100,000 square feet.

The museum will house the Lucas Archives, containing models, props, concept art, and costumes from George Lucas’s filmmaking career, including several notable full scale Star Wars vehicles. This includes Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder from Star Wars: A New Hope, a 1:1 replica of General Grievous' Wheel Bike from Revenge of the Sith, a full-scale version of Anakin Skywalker’s N-1 Starfighter from The Phantom Menace and speeder bikes from Return of the Jedi. There will also be concept art on display that was created for both the original and prequel Star Wars trilogies.

The museum’s collection features works by artists such as Norman Rockwell, Kadir Nelson, Jessie Willcox Smith, N. C. Wyeth, Beatrix Potter, Judith F. Baca, Frida Kahlo, and Maxfield Parrish; comic art legends such as Winsor McCay, Jack Kirby, Frank Frazetta, Alison Bechdel, Chris Ware, and Robert Crumb; and photographers Gordon Parks, Henri Cartier-Bresson, and Dorothea Lange.

On the larger pop culture side, there will be plenty standouts among the artwork throughout the museum, including the first ever drawing of Flash Gordon, early Charles M. Schulz Peanuts sketches, original sketches of Iron Man’s Marvel Comics cover debut, and original Black Panther art from 1968.

The museum's cinematic artifacts will include movie posters, while documentaries featuring artists and filmmakers will be shown.