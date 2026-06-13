Photos: Pizza Planet Comes to Life in Los Angeles with Papa Johns and "Toy Story 5"

Ahead of the debut of Toy Story 5 next week, a Papa Johns in Los Angeles transformed into the iconic Pizza Planet.

The store located on Melrose Avenue in L.A. was one of only four locations around the world to get this one-day-only makeover. Fast-fingered fans who were able to snag tickets for the activation were treated to one of three specialty personal pan pizzas: Space Ranger Roni, Sheriff’s Roundup, and Reach for the Pie. Beverages and commemorative themed accoutrements were also provided.

But before that, there was a line. While waiting, though, attendees could stay hydrated with Toy Story 5 bottles of water.

As you'd expect, the Pizza Planet truck was parked outside of the location, while Buzz, Woody, and Jessie could also be spotted. And one of the robot guards (or, in this case, a cutout) stood outside the entry door.

Inside, the vibe of Pizza Planet was set with neon displays, a photo booth, and (of course)... the claw!

In addition to all the fun, the pizza was pretty tasty!

If you missed out on this special pop-up, the good news is that you can still try the special Toy Story 5 menu at your local Papa Johns. The three personal pizzas are available through July 19. Meanwhile, you can catch the film in theatres on June 19.

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