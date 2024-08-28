ESPN’s “30 for 30” to Dive Into the New York Jets Defensive Line from the 1980s with New Documentary

A new NFL-focused 30 for 30 documentary is in development at ESPN called The Sack Exchange.
What’s Happening:
- Directed by Ken Rodgers (The Tuck Rule) and James Weiner (SEC Storied: Saturday Night Lights), The Sack Exchange will take a look back at the defensive line of the 1980s New York Jets – a group of flamboyant personalities that terrorized quarterbacks and captivated an entire city.
- Dubbed “The New York Sack Exchange,” the Jets’ record-setting defense was led by the dynamic and brash quartet of Marty Lyons, Abdul Salaam, Joe Klecko, and Mark Gastineau.
- Together, they unapologetically took the football world on a rollercoaster ride, experiencing both great highs and unimaginable lows on and off the field.
- The film delves into the triumphs, betrayals, and enduring feuds that characterized this iconic unit, offering a cerebral and emotional exploration of a brotherhood that barely survived the intense spotlight under which they once shined.
- More details on The Sack Exchange will be reviewed in the future.
What They’re Saying:
- Marsha Cooke, Vice President and Executive Producer, ESPN Films: “As we gear up for another NFL season and there is a great deal of attention on this year’s New York Jets, The Sack Exchange offers a timely reflection on the grit, teamwork, and passion that has defined this team. This film not only celebrates the legacy of one of the most iconic defenses in NFL history but also serves as a reminder of the enduring spirit of football. We’re excited to bring this compelling chapter of sports history to our audience during a time when interest in the game is at its peak.”