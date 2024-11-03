Ranked: Remix Pass Skins of Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix

Yesterday, Fortnite kicked off their throwback season Chapter 2 Remix. The month-long season takes players back to 2021’s Battle Royale Island with the help of Hip Hop legends.

With the arrival of a new Fortnite season comes a new Battle Pass. This season, the shorter Remix Pass comes packed with 70 unlockable items. Including Bonus rewards and quest unlockables, players have 11 skins they can unlock throughout the season. One is still hidden and locked in the Bonus Rewards, meaning the season has a few surprises up its sleeve. Just like this season’s map, the Remix Pass features designs from Chapter 2’s Battle Passes with twists. We are gonna check out all of these amazing new cosmetics and rank them.

10. Chaos Director

Chaos Director is a variation of a Season 2 Battle Pass skin called Chaos Agent. The designs are very similar, but the main difference is this version uses a female body type. While this skin is cool, it feels a tad pedestrian (minus the gas mask) in comparison to some of the other outfits found throughout the remix pass. I’m also not a huge fan of the contrast from the character’s silver hair sticking out of the mask. I think I would prefer this skin if it felt a bit more sleek and uniform.

9. Dynamo TNToon-a

Speaking of pedestrian, this skin just doesn’t make me wanna drop from the Battle Bus. It’s giving reality TV survival show, but without the Fortnite flair. I do enjoy the character’s color palate as well as her asymmetrical gloves, but I think the cartoonish aesthetic doesn’t quite work with the outfits' rather dimensionless appearance. Dynamo TNToon-a is a variant of Chapter 2 Season 2’s TNTina.

8. Dynamo TNTina

I prefer Dynamo TNTina’s regular look over her cartoon variant, however, I still feel like this skin lacks something. The star tattoo on her torso and the heart accents on her red shirt definitely show some of the finer details of this outfit, but I still think she’s rather boring in comparison to Chapter 2 Remix’s other cosmetics.

7. Midnight Skye

Inspired by Chapter 2 Season 2’s Skye, the character trades in her Guff beanie for a full mask. This skin is so cute. I mean who doesn’t love Guff? While I think the skin may be a bit cutesy for some players, this is a really fun and campy homage to the original Battle Pass skin. I’m not in love with the purple, but appreciate that this outfit is fun and unique.

6. Ghostly Director

Ghostly Director takes everything I don’t love about the Chaos Director skin and fixes it. I love the monochromatic look with the red accents. The glowing eyes really pop against the white gas mask, and the sleek and spooky design almost feels regal.

5. 1-Ball

Based off Chapter 2 Season 1’s 8-Ball skin, 1-Ball is inspired by billiards. Instead of a stealthy black design, this outfit takes on a bold yellow appearance. While not as “cool” as the 8-Ball skin, 1-Ball is bold, silly, and well designed.

4. Shadow Meowdas

Combining two of Fortnite’s most popular skins, Meowscles and Midas, this new outfit is absolutely ridiculous. Combining the stoic, suave, and intense Midas with the buff, yet adorably silly Meowscles creates a remix equal to the original. While I prefer the non-variant color scheme, this skin, featuring Midas’ outfit and gold accents and Meowscles cat form, is everything great about Fortnite.

3. Undercover Skye

While not pictured above, Undercover Skye also features an optional Guff helmet, however, this variant features the character’s classic pink and teal color scheme. I much prefer this color variant to Midnight Skye, and cannot wait to unlock it.

2. Meowdas

The Meowdas skin is easily the best outfit in the standard Remix Pass. Fortnite knows this, hence why he’s all the way on the second to last page of the pass. Featuring Midas’ classic black slacks, vest, and tie, this variant just feels more authentic to the original designs of the Chapter 2 Season 2 outfits it was inspired by. Both Meowdas and Shadow Meowdas feature the gold reactive effect, which spreads through the character’s design as kills are made during matches.

1. Shadowstruck Director

Currently the only viewable skin in the bonus rewards, Shadowstruck Director is creepy and gorgeous. Featuring a combat bodysuit and a dynamic skin effect, this outfit feels otherworldly, rugged, and gross, but also refined and sophisticated. This unique skin will take some effort to unlock, but I could see myself using this skin frequently in the future.

Throughout Chapter 2 Remix, new points of interest, inspired by Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Ice Spice, will help players relive the nostalgia of Chapter 2 while ushering in new gameplay and events. Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix runs until December 1st, so make sure you squad up and unlock these cosmetics before they disappear.

Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.

