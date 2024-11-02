A Trip Down Memory Lane with a Twist — First Thoughts on Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix

Fortnite’s new season, Chapter 2 Remix, officially kicked off today! With a brand new take on the game’s Chapter 2 Island, Hip Hop legends have joined the battle.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix is here! After last season’s epic fight between Doctor Doom and Marvel’s mightiest heroes, the Battle Royale Island has time traveled back to 2021, featuring points of interest such as The Yacht, Slurpy Swamp, Frenzy Farm and more. After a very fun season of Marvel related content, including weapons, armor, and cosmetics, it's nice to head back to the game’s roots as Fortnite's month-long season begins. Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice, Eminem, and Juice WRLD play a major role in remixing the classic Chapter 2. With new points of interest, including the already released The Doggpound, and the upcoming Spaghetti Grotto and Ice Isle, players will be able to take on the musicians to access their Mythic weapons and team up with them.

Dropping into the map will feel incredibly nostalgic for those who played during Fortnite Chapter 2. While there are some changes to the map, the classic Fortnite feeling is back. Playing through a few rounds brought me back to the first time I played the game in August of 2021. Just like any new Chapter of Fortnite, a new (well, returning) set of weapons are now available during Battle Royale matches. I, for one, am grateful for the return of the submachine gun. While Chapter 5 Season 4 had some incredible superhero-themed items, it is nice to return to some of Fortnite’s classic items. Another positive about the new season is the return of snipers. Removed during Fortnite: Absolute Doom, players are, once again, able to take down enemies from long distances.

I desperately wanted to get Snoop Dogg on my squad. I played a few rounds dropping directly into The Dogghouse, which ended poorly for me. I was, however, able to try Snoop’s Drum Gun Mythic. I’m not a huge fan of the regular drum gun, but Snoop’s Drum Gun made taking down opponents incredibly easy.

Another really fun addition to Chapter 2 Remix is the addition of gnomes. Scattered throughout the map, players can collect large garden gnomes to gain XP. They are also incredibly cute.

While I haven’t had the opportunity to explore the entire map, I love that Fortnite is throwing us back into, arguably, the golden age of the game. I did notice it was much harder to find shield potions during my games, so make sure while you are building your loadout that you leave space for shield and health items. I was also excited to see that Chug Jugs have made a return. For those that are used to the flashy game play of Absolute Doom, it may be a bit hard to jump into Chapter 2 Remix. I find myself missing certain Marvel weapons, such as Shuri’s Claws, Iron Man’s Combat Kit, and Mysterio’s Mythic Shotgun, but I cannot wait to enjoy the next month of updates. For a more extensive explanation of what Fortnite has up its sleeve for this season, check our breakdown of Chapter 2 Remix here.

Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.

