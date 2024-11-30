Fortnite Shows Off Two Baymax Skins in New Gameplay Trailer

Fortnite’s new trailer for Chapter 6 Season 1 鬼 HUNTERS has revealed another look at the upcoming Baymax cosmetics coming to the video game.

What’s Happening:

Fortnite has debuted a new gameplay trailer for the game’s upcoming season on their official YouTube

Earlier this week, we got a glimpse of a Baymax skin

Throughout the approximately 1 minute trailer, Baymax can be seen in two different outfits. One is a samurai-esque armor with the other being his iconic battle suit from Big Hero 6.

A clip of Baymax doing the hilariously adorable badaladala fist bump can also be seen in the trailer, hinting that the season will also feature a Baymax inspired emote.

Fortnite’s new season 鬼 HUNTERS premieres tomorrow, December 1st, which will give us a look at all the amazing Big Hero 6 content coming to the game.

content coming to the game. Check out the full gameplay trailer below:

Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.

Read More Video Games: