“Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora” Reveals Trailer for Second Story Pack “Secrets of the Spire”

The game’s second story pack is now available.

The trailer for the next Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora story pack, Secrets of the Spire, has been revealed.

Now available for purchase Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's second story pack, Secrets of the Spire, has debuted.

Epic aerial battles await in Secrets of the Spires, where you'll discover a stunning new vertical region and uncover the secret of your past along the way.

, where you’ll discover a stunning new vertical region and uncover the secret of your past along the way. In the new story pack, you can explore and discover a fresh open world, built to elevate the thrill of flying on your banshee! You’ll also: Sabotage RDA aerial convoys with new banshee skills and a brand-new mounted weapon. Meet a secluded Na'vi clan and join them in their fight against a new RDA threat ravaging the Spires region. Get lost in the verticality of this new region, filled with canyons and caves, where unexpected dangers lurk in the shadows.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires is now available on PlayStation 5, Windows and Xbox.

About Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Set after the events of the first Avatar film, you’ll embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen continent of Pandora, as you join other Na’vi clans to protect Pandora from the formidable forces of the RDA.

Created in collaboration with Disney and James Cameron's production company, Lightstorm Entertainment, you will experience a first-person open-world action-adventure game exclusively developed to maximize the power of new-gen consoles and PC.

