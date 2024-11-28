“Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora” Reveals Trailer for Second Story Pack “Secrets of the Spire”

The trailer for the next Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora story pack, Secrets of the Spire, has been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- Now available for purchase, the trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s second story pack, Secrets of the Spire, has debuted.
- Epic aerial battles await in Secrets of the Spires, where you’ll discover a stunning new vertical region and uncover the secret of your past along the way.
- In the new story pack, you can explore and discover a fresh open world, built to elevate the thrill of flying on your banshee! You’ll also:
- Sabotage RDA aerial convoys with new banshee skills and a brand-new mounted weapon.
- Meet a secluded Na'vi clan and join them in their fight against a new RDA threat ravaging the Spires region.
- Get lost in the verticality of this new region, filled with canyons and caves, where unexpected dangers lurk in the shadows.
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires is now available on PlayStation 5, Windows and Xbox.
About Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Set after the events of the first Avatar film, you’ll embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen continent of Pandora, as you join other Na’vi clans to protect Pandora from the formidable forces of the RDA.
- Created in collaboration with Disney and James Cameron’s production company, Lightstorm Entertainment, you will experience a first-person open-world action-adventure game exclusively developed to maximize the power of new-gen consoles and PC.
More Video Game News:
- Klyntar: Symbiotic Surface Map Revealed for Upcoming “Marvel Rivals” Game
- “Star Wars: Hunters” is Headed to PC Early Next Year
- Fortnite Teases Baymax for Their Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass
- Survios Reveals New “Alien: Rogue Incursion” Story Trailer
- Marvel Future Fight Reveals New Updates Featuring “Symbiote and Spider-Man”