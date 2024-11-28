“Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora” Reveals Trailer for Second Story Pack “Secrets of the Spire”

The game’s second story pack is now available.
The trailer for the next Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora story pack, Secrets of the Spire, has been revealed.

  • Now available for purchase, the trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s second story pack, Secrets of the Spire, has debuted.
  • Epic aerial battles await in Secrets of the Spires, where you’ll discover a stunning new vertical region and uncover the secret of your past along the way.
  • In the new story pack, you can explore and discover a fresh open world, built to elevate the thrill of flying on your banshee! You’ll also:
    • Sabotage RDA aerial convoys with new banshee skills and a brand-new mounted weapon.
    • Meet a secluded Na'vi clan and join them in their fight against a new RDA threat ravaging the Spires region.
    • Get lost in the verticality of this new region, filled with canyons and caves, where unexpected dangers lurk in the shadows.
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires is now available on PlayStation 5, Windows and Xbox.

About Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

  • Set after the events of the first Avatar film, you’ll embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen continent of Pandora, as you join other Na’vi clans to protect Pandora from the formidable forces of the RDA.
  • Created in collaboration with Disney and James Cameron’s production company, Lightstorm Entertainment, you will experience a first-person open-world action-adventure game exclusively developed to maximize the power of new-gen consoles and PC.

