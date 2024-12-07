New Spider-Gang Bundle Swings into Fortnite

Embrace your inner Spidey senses with Fornite’s new cosmetic pack!
What’s Happening:
- Over on X, Fortnite has shared a brand new Marvel cosmetic pack perfect for any aspiring neighborhood crime fighters.
- The new Spider-Gang pack includes 13 items, including skins for Peter B. Parker, Spider-Man Noir, and Spider Punk.
- The new bundle runs for 3,800 V-Bucks (Around $33), which grants players a total savings of 2,600 V-Bucks (Around $21) in comparison to buying each cosmetic item separately.
- The Spider-Gang Bundle includes:
Peter B. Parker Skin and LEGO Style
Spider-Man Noir and LEGO Style
Spider-Punk and LEGO Style
Mayday’s Diaper Bag Back Bling
Spider-Man Noir’s Satchel Back Bling
Hobie’s Amp Back Bling
Punk Rock Shredder Emote
Slice’s Sweeper Pickaxe
Knuckle Dagger Pickaxe
Hobie’s Wicked Electric Guitar
- The new Spider-Gang bundle is available in Fortnite’s in-game store until 12/13/2024 at 4:00PM Pacific.
- Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.
