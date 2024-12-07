New Spider-Gang Bundle Swings into Fortnite

The new bundle includes threee Spider-Man variant skins.

Embrace your inner Spidey senses with Fornite’s new cosmetic pack!

What’s Happening:

Over on X Marvel

The new Spider-Gang pack includes 13 items, including skins for Peter B. Parker, Spider-Man Noir, and Spider Punk.

The new bundle runs for 3,800 V-Bucks (Around $33), which grants players a total savings of 2,600 V-Bucks (Around $21) in comparison to buying each cosmetic item separately.

The Spider-Gang Bundle includes:

Peter B. Parker Skin and LEGO Style

Spider-Man Noir and LEGO Style

Spider-Punk and LEGO Style

Mayday’s Diaper Bag Back Bling

Spider-Man Noir’s Satchel Back Bling

Hobie’s Amp Back Bling

Punk Rock Shredder Emote

Slice’s Sweeper Pickaxe

Knuckle Dagger Pickaxe

Hobie’s Wicked Electric Guitar

The new Spider-Gang bundle is available in Fortnite’s in-game store until 12/13/2024 at 4:00PM Pacific.

Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.

