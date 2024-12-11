Check Out Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 – 鬼 HUNTERS’ Baymax Cosmetics

Are you ready to win a battle royale with your own personal healthcare companion?

Chapter 6 Season 1 of Fortnite is here! Teased late last month, this season’s Battle Pass has several exciting Big Hero 6 cosmetics that will make you wanna fist bump!

What’s Happening:

The 2015 hit Disney Animated feature Big Hero 6 is featured prominently in this season of Fortnite.

is featured prominently in this season of Fortnite. Throughout the Battle Pass, fans will find over 10 different items inspired by the film and Baymax, the adorable healthcare companion.

These cosmetics are currently unavailable to purchase, so those looking to win some Battle Crowns with Baymax will need to play through the season to pick up the skins, accessories, emotes and more.

Let’s take a look at these exciting new cosmetics.

Baymax Wings Glider (Tier 57)

Care Provider Emote (Tier 58)

Baymax Booster Contrail (Tier 59)

Hero Baymax Loading Screen (Tier 60)

Fist Bump Emote (Tier 61)

Hero Baymax Outfit and LEGO Style (Tier 63)

Megabot Back Bling (Tier 64)

Woodblock Print Samurai Baymax Spray Paint (Tier 66)

Microbot Mallet Pickaxe (Tier 68)

Samurai Baymax Loading Screen (Tier 69)

Samurai Baymax Outfit (Tier 70)

The Baymax cosmetics also extend into the Bonus Rewards pass. It is also possible there will be more Baymax cosmetics when more of the Bonus Rewards are unveiled later in the season. To begin unlocking Bonus Rewards, players will need to complete the entire Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass.

Baymax Banner Icon (Tier 3 Bonus Rewards)

Heroic Baymax Spray Paint (Tier 6 Bonus Rewards)

Players will have until February 21st to unlock these incredible Disney cosmetics in Fortnite, as a new season will premiere on that day.

As with most seasons, it is possible additional Big Hero 6 cosmetics will be available to purchase throughout the season. For now, start earning XP so you can grab the incredible Baymax items from Fortnite.

Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer Battle Royale-style game available on all major gaming consoles and PC.

