Doom 2099 Skin Now Available in Fortnite

The Doom 2099 skin will be available until December 16.
by |
Tags: , ,

Players can now access the new outfit Doom 2099 in Fortnite.

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel skins are extremely popular in Fortnite, showcasing a diverse selection of superheroes and villains for players to collect.
  • Characters from the Marvel universe often appear as rewards in the Battle Pass, and they are also frequently available for purchase with V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
  • Doctor Doom has been a prominent figure in Fortnite lately, but his evil plans persist.
  • A new outfit called Doom 2099 has been launched, and it's crucial to know how to obtain it to excel in Fortnite OG as the sinister Marvel character.
  • Doom 2099 has a cybernetic design with blue beams, enhancing his formidable presence.
  • The Doctor Doom outfit from Chapter 5 is no longer available, making Doom 2099 a key target for Marvel fans who missed out on the original skin.
  • The Doom 2099 costume is available for purchase in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks, which includes the 2099 Cape back bling and a LEGO-inspired design.
  • However, the Galacta Staff pickaxe from the set is not included and must be bought separately for 800 V-Bucks.
  • This item will remain available for purchase until December 16.

More Marvel News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy