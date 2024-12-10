Doom 2099 Skin Now Available in Fortnite

Players can now access the new outfit Doom 2099 in Fortnite.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel skins are extremely popular in Fortnite, showcasing a diverse selection of superheroes and villains for players to collect.
- Characters from the Marvel universe often appear as rewards in the Battle Pass, and they are also frequently available for purchase with V-Bucks in the Item Shop.
- Doctor Doom has been a prominent figure in Fortnite lately, but his evil plans persist.
- A new outfit called Doom 2099 has been launched, and it's crucial to know how to obtain it to excel in Fortnite OG as the sinister Marvel character.
- Doom 2099 has a cybernetic design with blue beams, enhancing his formidable presence.
- The Doctor Doom outfit from Chapter 5 is no longer available, making Doom 2099 a key target for Marvel fans who missed out on the original skin.
- The Doom 2099 costume is available for purchase in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks, which includes the 2099 Cape back bling and a LEGO-inspired design.
- However, the Galacta Staff pickaxe from the set is not included and must be bought separately for 800 V-Bucks.
- This item will remain available for purchase until December 16.
