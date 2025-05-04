Disney+ Introduces New “In a Galaxy Far, Far Away” Stream for Star Wars Day

This is in addition to a variety of other new Star Wars content for May the 4th Be With You.

In celebration of Star Wars Day, Disney+ has introduced a new “In a Galaxy Far, Far Away" stream featuring saga-defining moments, essential viewing, and hidden gems.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney+ is celebrating Star Wars Day, or May the 4th Be With You, with a variety of new additions.
  • Through May 22nd, fans can explore the new “In a Galaxy Far, Far Away" stream that features a curated, non-stop stream filled with saga-defining moments, essential viewing, and hidden gems – perfect for lean-back marathons or first-time journeys.

  • The homepage of Disney+ will feature exclusive “May the 4th Be With You" branding, and while users launch the app on their TV, Padawans from across the galaxy will witness sparks fly as a lightsaber illuminates the Disney+ logo.

  • Over on the popular video game Fortnite, Disney launched their most expansive Star Wars collaboration yet – even dropping the first two episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld two days early.
  • Fortnite players can link their Epic Games and MyDisney accounts and can unlock a First Order Stormtrooper Outfit – with more benefits to come.
  • Speaking of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, the new animated mini-series also launched today. Be sure to check out Mike’s review.

  • Other new Star Wars additions include six more episodes of Andor, the second season of Light & Magic and two immersive POV experiences from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
  • And of course, you’ll find the complete Skywalker saga all the way from The Phantom Menace to The Rise of Skywalker streaming on Disney+.

