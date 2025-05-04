Disney Store Brings Star Wars Electronic Dejarik Board Game to the Galactic Archive Series for Star Wars Day
Every nerd’s favorite holiday celebration is here! That’s right, the Star Wars-spurred “May the 4th Be With You" better known simply as Star Wars Day has arrived and Disney Store is more than ready to geek out over everything galactic. Today sees a spaceport worth of Star Wars-themed drops including the Star Wars Electronic Dejarik Board Game - Galactic Archive Series.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars fans of every faction will sort themselves into the Light Side, Dark Side, or a less touted class that best fits their personality and affection for characters and adventures that take place across the franchise. Fortunately, you don’t have to choose a side when it comes to merchandise at Disney Store!
- Now that Star Wars Day aka May the 4th Be With You has arrived, the online retailer is introducing a variety of epic selections to help you celebrate the fan-created holiday. Among the new arrivals guests will find the Star Wars Electronic Dejarik Board Game - Galactic Archive Series.
- You might want to let the Wookiee win when you sit down for a round or two of Derjarik! StarWars.com shared that this incredible set comes complete with 8 specially-designed pieces including:
- The Ghhhk
- The Molator
- The Houjix
- The Kintan strider
- The K'lor'slug,
- The Mantellian Savrip
- The Monnok
- The Ng'ok
- Each figure is made from a clear plastic that lights up when placed on the board to simulate holo play, illuminated through conductive power.
- Star Wars Electronic Dejarik Board Game is available now at Disney Store and sells for $99.99 .
Deals at Disney Store:
- Today only bring home a Free LEGO Millennium Falcon Mini-Build Pack with Any Purchase of $60+ when you use the code FALCON. Available while supplies last
- Don’t forget that purchases of $99+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Star Wars Electronic Dejarik Board Game – Galactic Archive Series
