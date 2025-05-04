Photos: Grogu and More Star Wars Fun Take Over Downtown Disney's LEGO Store

There's so much LEGO around you'll definitely want to keep your shoes on.

Guests visiting Downtown Disney this weekend got the chance to celebrate Star Wars Day at the Disneyland Resort’s own LEGO Store.

As announced earlier, the big event was a special “Make & Take" activity where guests can pick up a complimentary set of bricks and build Grogu from the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, in his pram.

The event has proven to be quite the draw for the LEGO store at Downtown Disney (a similar event is taking place at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs), and crowds have descended upon the already popular retail location for the event, with a line of guests ready to participate.

Along with the Grogu Make & Take fun, guests can also get their hands on a LEGO passport, fun headband, and special May the Fourth Be With You postcards.

Fans also got the chance to leave their mark on a special May 4th mystery mural, which will depict some Star Wars fun via LEGO bricks when it is complete.

The event also sees a plethora of Star Wars LEGO sets throughout the location, including free gifts with a minimum purchase at the location.

Select sets are also available outside as part of the Brick Market Outpost, where guests can purchase with ease and skip the lines that are inside.

While these festivities are only for May 4th (and the weekend preceding it), the LEGO store is a permanent fixture of the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort.