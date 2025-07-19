Five (or So) Things: Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away

Hello and welcome to “Five (or so) Things" — a recurring article type where I’ll take a deep dive into an attraction, share some ideas on fun things to do, or maybe provide a sneak peek at something new or upcoming. In this entry, we are getting a preview of the first new nighttime parade to take to Main Street USA in the Magic Kingdom in almost 35 years: Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away.

I was fortunate enough to be part of a virtual panel that included Tara Anderson (Show Director, Disney Live Entertainment) and Katie Marks (Producer, Disney Live Entertainment), both of whom have been working on the new nighttime spectacular for a few years.

1) New Technology But Same Disney Magic

When asked what one of the challenges was in bringing a brand new nighttime parade to life, Marks pointed out, “The biggest challenge for them was incorporating technologies that feel new, relevant, and contemporary but not losing out on the nostalgia of past parades." The passion from both Marks and Anderson showed through as they talked about wanting this parade to fit in with the previous parades, but also shine brightly on its own.

2) Soundtrack

.A frequently asked question, even by those who aren't me, was about the soundtrack's availability. The concise answer is that efforts are underway to release it on Spotify "post opening." While most park music now goes directly to streaming services, I personally hope a CD or vinyl will be released for collectors of physical media.

3) Not a Bad Seat

The creators of Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away parade embarked on an ambitious quest: to engineer a spectacle where every single guest, no matter their chosen spot along the sprawling parade route, would be guaranteed an unhindered and utterly captivating visual experience. Careful planning and new designs were essential to achieve this widespread appeal.

4) Characters Everywhere

Illuminating the Magic Kingdom twice nightly (weather permitting), this magical parade will feature over 60 characters and performers. Guests can look forward to seeing beloved figures from recent Disney films like Wish and Encanto, as well as Pixar's Coco. Bringing up the rear will be Mickey Mouse and his friends aboard Whimsy, a unique character created exclusively for this parade—a train crafted from starlight itself.

5) Tributes Abound in Starlight

To create beloved nighttime spectaculars, a key strategy is to honor the magical memories of past shows. Starlight embraces this by incorporating numerous tributes. It will open with the Blue Fairy float and, of course, Whimsy the train — both reminiscent of the original Main Street Electrical Parade. The grand finale features a poignant "kiss goodbye" from Jiminy Cricket, directly inspired by the Magic Kingdom’s Spectromagic. Furthermore, while Jiminy Cricket won't be bidding farewell, "Starlight" will include a blended tribute to the classic Wishes fireworks within the parade.

My excitement for Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away has reached an all-time high after this brief panel! This new spectacular debuts on July 20. Be sure to follow our socials and check back here for all the joy and spectacle surrounding the return of a nighttime parade to the Magic Kingdom.