Walt Disney Family Museum to Host Panel Discussion of Walt Disney - A Magical Life with Two Disney Imagineers

If you’ve visited Disneyland within the last few months, you’ve probably seen the new Walt Disney - A Magical Life Audio-Animatronics show in the California theme park’s Main Street Opera House. Now if you’d like to learn more about how that attraction was created, The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco has the perfect opportunity for you.

What’s happening:

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco will be hosting a panel discussion entitled “Creating Walt Disney – A Magical Life with Imagineers Tom Fitzgerald and Jeff Shaver-Moskowitz with Museum Executive Director Kirsten Komoroske" on Saturday, December 13th.

Tickets for the discussion are already available at The Walt Disney Family Museum website

Imagineers Tom Fitzgerald and Jeff Shaver-Moskowitz will talk about how Walt Disney Imagineering worked alongside the museum and the Walt Disney Archives to create the first-ever Audio-Animatronic figure of Walt Disney himself. The Walt Disney Family Museum's Executive Director Kirsten Komoroske will moderate the discussion.

Walt Disney - A Magical Life opened at Disneyland on July 17th of this year– the park’s 70th birthday. It will soon begin rotating out with Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln in the Main Street Opera House.

