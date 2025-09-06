Coming Soon to the Walt Disney Family Museum: Explore the History of Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean with Former Imagineer Jason Surrell

Surrell will be headed to the San Francisco museum this October.

Dive into the history of two beloved Disney Parks classics Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion with former Imagineer Jason Surrell in a new talkback hosted by The Walt Disney Family Museum.

The Walt Disney Family Museum is dedicated to offering new and exciting looks at the history of The Walt Disney Company, Walt Disney’s life, and the incredible talent that helped build today’s entertainment empire.

Mary Blaire, an iconic artist known for her Mid-Century style, is currently being honored in a temporary exhibit.

The exhibit is an expanded version of the 2014 fan-favorite collection, focusing more on her later works at the Disney Parks.

Late last month, it was announced that the Mary Blaire: Mid-Century Magic exhibit would be extended through October 5th

