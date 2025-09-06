Coming Soon to the Walt Disney Family Museum: Explore the History of Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean with Former Imagineer Jason Surrell
Surrell will be headed to the San Francisco museum this October.
Dive into the history of two beloved Disney Parks classics Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion with former Imagineer Jason Surrell in a new talkback hosted by The Walt Disney Family Museum.
Exploring Theme Park History:
- Former Imagineer and author Jason Surrell is headed to The Walt Disney Family Museum for a special presentation about two of Disney’s most iconic experiences.
- Taking place on October 25th at 1PM PDT in the museum's theater, Surrell will take attendees on a journey through his work on both Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean.
- Officially dubbed, The Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean: Imagineering Disney Classics with Former Imagineer Jason Surrell, the former Imagineer was integral at many modern enhancements to the renowned experiences at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
- During his 15 years with Walt Disney Imagineering, he served as a Senior Show Writer, Show Producer, and Creative Director on projects like New Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom, Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, Star Wars Weekend, The Great Movie Ride, Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor, The American Idol Experience, The Magic of Disney Animation, and more.
- Beyond his career at Disney, Surrell has also had his hand in dozens of attractions at Universal Creative, including the creative direction of Universal Epic Universe, Universal Studios Beijing, and the upcoming Universal Studios UK.
- You definitely won’t wanna miss an incredible deep dive into both Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion!
- Tickets are available now, and run $15 for Walt Disney Family Museum members, $35 for adults, $30 for seniors and students (with ID), $25 for youths, and free for children under 5.
More Mary Blaire:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum is dedicated to offering new and exciting looks at the history of The Walt Disney Company, Walt Disney’s life, and the incredible talent that helped build today’s entertainment empire.
- Mary Blaire, an iconic artist known for her Mid-Century style, is currently being honored in a temporary exhibit.
- The exhibit is an expanded version of the 2014 fan-favorite collection, focusing more on her later works at the Disney Parks.
- Late last month, it was announced that the Mary Blaire: Mid-Century Magic exhibit would be extended through October 5th, so make sure you head out to San Francisco’s Presidio before it closes.
Read More Imagineering:
