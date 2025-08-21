Mary Blair: Mid-Century Magic Exhibition Extended at The Walt Disney Family Museum

Explore the vibrant world of the Disney Legend behind it's a small world and Alice in Wonderland.

The Walt Disney Family Museum is giving fans more time to immerse themselves in the dazzling and influential world of a true Disney Legend, announcing that its special exhibition, Mary Blair: Mid-Century Magic, has been extended through Sunday, October 5, 2025.

What’s Happening:

Mary Blair: Mid-Century Magic will now be on view in the Lower Lobby and Theater Galleries through October 5, 2025.

This showcase is a reimagined and expanded version of a fan-favorite 2014 exhibition, with a new focus on Blair's later work for Disney theme parks, including her iconic contributions to attractions, façades, and murals.

The exhibition features nearly 150 stunning artworks and historical photographs that explore Blair’s whimsical and daring approach to color and design across multiple mediums.

Guests can engage with the art through hands-on activities and augmented reality (AR) interactives unlocked with their smartphones.

Complementing the exhibition is a new 46-minute documentary, Mary Blair’s Pigments of Imagination (2025), screening for free in the museum's theater on select days and times.

The exhibition is located at The Walt Disney Family Museum and is free with general admission, though a $5 donation is suggested to support future exhibitions.

A Deeper Dive into the Magic

To fully appreciate Blair's genius, visitors are encouraged to see the new featurette, Mary Blair’s Pigments of Imagination .

. Produced in-house by the museum, the film offers an inspirational look at Blair’s life and artistic journey. Narrated by animation historian Mindy Johnson, it includes interviews with Disney artists and, for the first time ever, shares home video footage of Mary herself.

The film screens Thursday through Sunday from June 1 to October 5, and on Mondays from June 2 to September 1.

Regular showtimes are 11am, 1pm, and 3pm, with some exceptions (only a 3pm screening on August 21, and no screenings on September 6 & 27).

The 11am screening is sensory-friendly.

About Mary Blair: The Color Stylist Who Shaped an Era

While Mary Blair’s name might not be as universally known as some of her contemporaries, her artistic DNA is deeply embedded in the golden and silver ages of Disney animation and the very fabric of the theme parks.

Her most famous contribution is undoubtedly the design and color styling for the it's a small world attraction, a masterpiece of whimsical modernism that debuted at the 1964 New York World's Fair.

Blair's unique power was her revolutionary use of color. In an era when Disney animation was striving for realism, she introduced a bold, graphic, and often fantastical color palette.

She served as the "color stylist" on beloved animated classics, and her concept art was the primary inspiration for the look and feel of films like Cinderella (1950), Alice in Wonderland (1951), and Peter Pan (1953). Her influence can be seen in the vibrant, unconventional color choices that define key sequences in these movies.

Beyond the studio, Blair was a prolific artist, illustrating numerous Little Golden Books and creating advertising campaigns.

Her influence continues to echo through the halls of animation studios today, with modern masters like Pete Docter (Up, Inside Out) citing her as a major inspiration.

