A Legendary Night: Don Hahn To Be Honored by Walt Disney Family Museum Next Month
The Disney Legend will be receiving a very special award from the Museum
Next month, the Walt Disney Family Museum will honor Disney Legend Don Hahn, producer of iconic films from Walt Disney Animation Studios, with an incredible award.
What’s Happening:
- An enchanting fundraising gala at The Walt Disney Family Museum will take place on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 to present Academy Award-nominated producer and Disney Legend Don Hahn with the Diane Disney Miller Lifetime Achievement Award.
- Hahn will be honored for his outstanding achievements in filmmaking and longtime support of the museum as a Board Advisory Committee member.
- Hahn’s career will be celebrated alongside special appearances from friends and colleagues, including performances by Oscar-, Grammy-, Tony- and Golden Globe-winning composer and songwriter and Disney Legend Alan Menken; critically acclaimed actor and singer Alton Fitzgerald White, best known for playing Mufasa in Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway; and world-class vocalist and actor, Juliana Sloan.
- The evening’s festivities will be held in conjunction with the debut of a new special exhibition co-curated by Hahn with museum Director of Collections and Exhibitions Marina Villar Delgado, Happiest Place on Earth: The Disneyland Story. The exhibition will take guests behind-the-scenes of one of the most groundbreaking creative endeavors of the 20th century - the creation and opening of Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 1955.
- Happiest Place on Earth: The Disneyland Story will be on view to the public beginning Friday, November 14, 2025 in the museum’s Lower Lobby and Theater Galleries.
- Proceeds from the gala and a silent auction will help continue The Walt Disney Family Museum’s initiative to support and inspire the next generation of creative talent- a legacy originally spearheaded by Walt Disney’s daughter and museum co-founder, Diane Disney Miller.
- The event will be held at The Walt Disney Family Museum in the Presidio of San Francisco. Please note that attendance is by invitation only. As such, the regular operating schedule of the Museum may be affected.
He Had A Hahn’d In That:
- Don Hahn is a Disney Legend best known for producing some of the most iconic and groundbreaking animated films in Disney history. His work spans traditional animation, computer animation, and documentary filmmaking.
- As producer, he helped bring The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast to the screen, both widely considered major milestones in the Disney Animation Renaissance of the late 80s and 90s.
- Prior to that, he was an associate producer on another landmark film, Who Framed Roger Rabbit.
- He also served as Executive Producer of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Fantasia 2000, The Emperor’s New Groove, and Atlantis: The Lost Empire.
- He also helmed a number of documentaries, including Howard - chronicling the life and legacy of The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin lyricist, Howard Ashman.
- He also directed and produced the fan-favorite (and this author’s favorite comfort film), Waking Sleeping Beauty, a behind-the-scenes documentary chronicling the Disney Animation Renaissance, offering an in-depth look at the tumultuous executive relationships, milestone growth, and incredibly transformative era at the studio.
