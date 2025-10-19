Recap: "We Call It Imagineering" Resurrects the History and Legacy of The Haunted Mansion

From Disneyland to Disney Cruise Line, dive 6 feet under into one of Disney's most iconic attractions.

Just ahead of Halloween, a new episode We Call It Imagineering is welcoming guests into a behind-the-screams look at Haunted Mansion, Phantom Manor, and Mystic Manor.

Originally scheduled to be released on October 13th, Walt Disney Imagineering’s fan-favorite web series We Call It Imagineering has debuted their latest episode today, October 19th. Perfect for the peak of Halloween season, Imagineering is ready to take you on a behind-the-scenes look at Disney’s three spookiest attractions, including the iconic Haunted Mansion, it’s sophisticated sister Phantom Manor at Disneyland Paris, and their youngest sibling Mystic Manor at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Running in just over 28 minutes, the video kicks off with a round table discussion with Juleen Woods (Creative Program Manager, Walt Disney Imagineering), Tom Fitzgerald (Portfolio Executive Creative Director, Walt Disney Imagineering), John Gritz (Concept Designer Principal, Walt Disney Imagineering), and Tania McKnight Norris as they discuss the long development of the attraction, including conflicting ideas, and the creative evolution of the original attraction and its spinoff experiences around the world.

Envisioning the original attraction as a “retirement home for ghosts," a haunted house-style attraction was always a part of Disneyland’s plan. Discussing the design inspirations from early sketches by Herb Ryman, his haunted house on a hill off Main Street, as well as the work from Ken Anderson, Yale Gracie, Rolly Crump, and Claude Coats, helped create a balance of spooky atmosphere with whimsical fun.

A wild fun fact from the iconic attraction that was briefly mentioned towards the 3:30 mark was about the attraction’s hitch hiking ghosts. At one point in the development, the closing sequence of the attraction almost had a fourth member of the squad. While Phineas, Guz, and Ezra made it to the final attraction, it’s interesting to think what a fourth member of the trio would look like.

In terms of aesthetics, the episode also dives into Rolly Crump’s Museum of the Weird concept, which inspired the face chair, melting candle man, and 13 hour clock. The concept will also play a huge role in Disney Destiny’s upcoming Haunted Mansion Parlor, which will invite guests into a new story aboard the Disney Cruise Line ship.

The soundtrack to the attraction has also become some of Disney’s most recognizable, specifically the graveyard scene version of “Grim Grinning Ghosts." Composer Buddy Baker and lyricist X. Atencio shaped the attraction’s unforgettable sound, blending eerie orchestral music with whimsical lyrics. Sound designer Jimmy MacDonald carefully matched wind effects to the score, creating an immersive atmosphere. Later, Imagineers elevated the experience with spatial audio, allowing the Ghost Host’s voice to glide through the space and surround guests in 3D sound.

As Disney began to expand worldwide, a unique challenge Imagineers faced was how to bring the attraction to new audiences. For Disneyland Paris, Frontierland welcomed their own version of the attraction with Phantom Manor. Embracing a darker storyline set in the Wild West, Imagineering expertly expanded the attraction, including many of the original ride’s unforgettable moments.

For Hong Kong Disneyland, Imagineering went even farther, embracing a trackless dark ride system and a brand new storyline set in the S.E.A. universe. Following Lord Henry Mystic and his monkey friend Albert, the attraction replaced the ghouls with enchanted artifacts to better resonate with local and surrounding cultures.

The attraction has become an important part of Disney’s Halloween Time experience, inspiring parades, firework shows, and more.

Definitely take the 30 minutes to check out the full episode below:

