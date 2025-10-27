"Zootopia 2" Ssssurprise Week Continues with Exciting New Brand Collabs

From UNQILO and MINISO, to Crocs and CASETiFY, fans of Zootopia are sure to find something they love!

The countdown to Zootopia 2 is on with the contamination of “Ssssurprise Week” – a celebration packed with fang-tastic collaborations and product drops. Last week, we learned about some new Zootopia items coming to the Disney Store, and now we're learning of some fun new collabs.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What's Happening:

Inspired by Gary De’Snake, the charmingly slippery new character voiced by Ke Huy Quan, the week-long rollout continues to introduce fans to exciting new collaborations.

From apparel and accessories to toys and collectibles, there’s something fresh for fans to discover and share ahead of Zootopia 2’s big-screen debut.

We've now learned of new collabs with retailers such as UNIQLO, MINISO, Crocs, and CASETiFY.

Let’s take a look at the new items:

UNIQLO

UNIQLO has teased their Zootopia-themed collection, set for arrival in stores and online in late November.

Among the items included are designs featuring Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as rookie cops, new outfits from the sequel, and a group print introducing newcomer Gary De’Snake.

MINISO

Already gaining traction on MINISO’s Instagram , this collection spans blind boxes, plush, crossbodies, pendants, and more inspired by Judy, Nick, Flash the Sloth, and Officer Clawhauser.

, this collection spans blind boxes, plush, crossbodies, pendants, and more inspired by Judy, Nick, Flash the Sloth, and Officer Clawhauser. Available globally in line with the film’s release, with early access beginning November 15 at select Disney | MINISO pop-ups.

Crocs

Crocs helps bring the Zootopia 2 universe to life with new Classic Clogs, Lined Platform Clogs, and a five-piece Jibbitz pack inspired by Officers Hopps and Wilde.

The new items will be available online starting Monday, November 11th at Crocs.com and in-store, as well as via DisneyStore.com.

CASETiFY

CASETiFY is introducing a colorful collection of cases, charms and more to Casetify.com beginning this Thursday, October 30th.

Included in the collection are Nick & Judy plush earbud pouches, iPad cases, beaded phone charms, customizable cases, charging stands, and more.

More Zootopia 2 Merchandise:

Zootopia 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on November 26th.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!