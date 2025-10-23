"Zootopia 2" Ssssurprise Week Continues With a Dozen New Products Revealed
"Zootopia 2" hits theaters on November 26th.
As part of the Ssssurprise Week event at Disney Store, we now have a look at some incredible merchandise arriving ahead of Zootopia 2.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Store is gearing up for a huge release of Zootopia 2 merchandise, and E! News is sharing an indepth look at all the reveals.
- It’s been an exciting week for Zootopia fans as yesterday, we got a look at a brand new collection from Loungefly celebrating Judy Hopps with a pastel spin.
- Both part of the Ssssurprise Week celebration from the magical retailer, we got a fresh look at 12 new clothing and collectibles that are set to debut early next month.
- The new set of items are inspired by mainstay characters like Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, as well as newcomers like Pawbert Lynxley, Nipples Maplestick, and Gary De’Snake.
- Let’s take a look at the new items:
Judy Hopps Carrot Pen
Judy Hopps Plush
Judy Hopps Dress for Kids
Gary De'Snake Plush
Gary De'Snake Costume Zip Hoodie for Kids
Nick Wilde Plush
Nick Wilde Costume T-Shirt Hoodie for Kids
Nibbles Maplestick Plush
Pawbert Lynxley Plush
Zootopia T-Shirt for Kids
Zootopia 2 PJ PALS for Kids
Zootopia Nightshirt for Kids
- The full Zootopia 2 collection launched on Disney Store on November 3rd.
Coming Soon to Tree of Life Theater:
- While there are amazing new items headed to Disney Store inspired by the upcoming Zootopia sequel, fans visiting Walt Disney World Resort will have an incredible new way to jump into the beloved animated world with Zootopia: Better Zoogether!
- With just a few weeks away until the attraction’s opening, Walt Disney World has shared a new poster for Zootopia: Better Zoogether! feature fan-favorite characters from the film including Nick and Judy sporting their CarrotVision 3D glasses.
- Taking place on Zoogether Day, guests will be able to jump into the Zootopia action with scents, original characters, and an epic finale featuring Gazelle’s “Try Everything."
- Zootopia: Better Zoogether! is set to open on November 7th, 2025.
