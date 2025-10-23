"Zootopia 2" Ssssurprise Week Continues With a Dozen New Products Revealed

As part of the Ssssurprise Week event at Disney Store, we now have a look at some incredible merchandise arriving ahead of Zootopia 2.

Disney Store is gearing up for a huge release of Zootopia 2 merchandise.

It's been an exciting week for Zootopia fans as yesterday, we got a look at a brand new collection from Loungefly.

Both part of the Ssssurprise Week celebration from the magical retailer, we got a fresh look at 12 new clothing and collectibles that are set to debut early next month.

The new set of items are inspired by mainstay characters like Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, as well as newcomers like Pawbert Lynxley, Nipples Maplestick, and Gary De’Snake.

Let’s take a look at the new items:

Judy Hopps Carrot Pen

Judy Hopps Plush

Judy Hopps Dress for Kids

Gary De'Snake Plush

Gary De'Snake Costume Zip Hoodie for Kids

Nick Wilde Plush

Nick Wilde Costume T-Shirt Hoodie for Kids

Nibbles Maplestick Plush

Pawbert Lynxley Plush

Zootopia T-Shirt for Kids

Zootopia 2 PJ PALS for Kids

Zootopia Nightshirt for Kids

The full Zootopia 2 collection launched on Disney Store on November 3rd.

While there are amazing new items headed to Disney Store inspired by the upcoming Zootopia sequel, fans visiting Walt Disney World will soon be able to experience Zootopia: Better Zoogether.

With just a few weeks away until the attraction's opening, Walt Disney World has shared a new poster.

Taking place on Zoogether Day, guests will be able to jump into the Zootopia action with scents, original characters, and an epic finale featuring Gazelle’s “Try Everything."

Zootopia: Better Zoogether! is set to open on November 7th, 2025.

