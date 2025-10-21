Judy Hopps Joins the Loungefly Pastel Collection – Just in Time for "Zootopia 2"

Go wild with these adorable accessories for your next Disney bound.

How fun is this? Disney Store has revealed a second character in the Loungefly Pastel collection this month as they welcome Zootopia 2’s Judy Hopps! The energetic, adorable police officer knows how to be tough when the job calls for it, but she’s also all about having fun just like this collection which presents our favorite characters in muted color palettes and soft, textured materials.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Ready to bring some cute animals to your Loungefly collection? Disney Store has the perfect option for you with a mini backpack and ear headband starring Judy Hopps from Zootopia 2 .

. Twice this month, fans have been treated to incredible designs in the Pastel Collection as Pascal debuted last week, and now Judy is ready to take the spotlight. She joins other beloved characters like Figaro, Stitch, Winnie the Pooh and Lotso.

The continuity line features light-colored, soft, (and sometimes cuddly) accessories that are perfect for a day of Disney bounding at the parks.

Just like all our favorite Loungefly bags, the mini backpack features a main zip compartment and a front zip pouch where you can hold additional items. There are two side pockets, adjustable padded straps, and a convenient top carry handle.

Not feeling the backpack look? That’s okay, there’s a Pastel Ear Headband too! The ears feature Judy smiling happily inside a large donut ring. Does the donut have sprinkles? You bet it does!

The latest selections in the Loungefly Pastel Collection

Judy Hopps Loungefly Mini Backpack - Zootopia 2

Judy Hopps Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults - Zootopia 2

More Pastel Collection Styles

Pascal Loungefly Mini Backpack - Tangled

Pascal Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults - Tangled

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!