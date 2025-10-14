Be a Fashion Chameleon with the Loungefly Pastel Collection Featuring Pascal

Rapunzel's trusty sidekick is the star of this month's release. Guess what? These pieces go with everything!

There are just a few more additions left to debut in the Loungefly Pastel collection, starting with Pascal from Tangled! Rapunzel’s adorable chameleon sidekick has joined the continuity series which presents some of our favorite characters in muted color palettes and soft, textured materials.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If your Loungefly collection could use a new design, Disney Store has the perfect option for you with a mini backpack and ear headband featuring Tangled ’s own Pascal.

’s own Pascal. This popular Pastel Collection has already featured cute cuddly faces of Orange Bird, Winnie the Pooh, Stitch and others and now the focus is on a charming, green, Disney Princess sidekick!

The continuity line features light-colored, soft, (and sometimes cuddly) accessories that are perfect for a day of Disney bounding at the parks.

Just like all our favorite Loungefly bags, the mini backpack features a main zip compartment and a front zip pouch where you can hold additional items. There are two side pockets, adjustable padded straps, and a convenient top carry handle.

Not feeling the backpack look? That’s okay, there’s a Pastel Ear Headband too! The ears feature Pascal smiling in front of a pretty pink background. He’s surrounded by flowers and a golden frame that looks like Rapunzel’s braided hair..

The latest selections in the Loungefly Pastel Collection

Free Shipping at Disney Store + Stitch Day Savings

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Pascal Loungefly Mini Backpack - Tangled

Pascal Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults - Tangled

More Pastel Collection Styles

Toy Story Alien Loungefly Mini Backpack

Toy Story Alien Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults

Read More: Out of this World! "Toy Story" Aliens Take Up Residence on in Loungefly Pastel Collection

Loungefly Pastel Collection Welcomes Lotso - Disney Strore

Loungefly Pastel Collection Welcomes Orange Bird - Disney Store

Experiment 626 Crashes The Loungefly Pastel Collection at Disney Store

EPCOT’s Figment Joins the Loungefly Pastel Collection at Disney Store

Baymax Represents “Big Hero 6" as Part of the Loungefly Pastel Collection at Disney Store

Figaro from "Pinocchio" is the Purr-fect Addition to Loungefly's Fuzzy Pastel Collection

Winnie the Pooh Joins the Loungefly Pastel Fuzzy Collection at Disney Store

Fluffy and Fun! The Loungefly Pastel Fuzzy Collection Features a Cheshire Cat Mini Backpack and Ear Headband

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!