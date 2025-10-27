Exclusive Popcorn Buckets, Sippers, and More Revealed As "Zootopia 2" Tickets Go On Sale

Today is a big day for movie fans and those of the original film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Zootopia, as tickets to the highly-anticipated new sequel, Zootopia 2, are now available. Along with that, fans can now pick out their favorite theater (or theaters!) in which to see the new film based on what unique goodies they can pick up, including themed popcorn buckets and cups! We’ve rounded up a number of the offers and items that fans will love below.

AMC Theatres

Those who get tickets to see Zootopia 2 in RealD 3D on Thanksgiving (November 27th, 2025), will be able to bring home one of six mystery character keychains.

Starting on November 25th, theatregoers can enjoy a “Critter Combo” with a regular popcorn and drink, along with a mystery headband and drink topper. A wearable Flash popcorn bucket with a Large Popcorn is also available.

Regal Theatres

Those visiting Regal Theatres can get a sculpted popcorn bucket featuring Gary the snake from Zootopia 2, coiled up perfectly to hold popcorn.

If you frequent Regal Theatres and are part of their perks program, if you purchase opening weekend tickets today (October 27th), you will receive 1,000 extra credits.

Cinemark

Those heading to see the new film at Cinemark locations between November 26th and November 30th will get a collectible foil Disney Lorcana card featuring the characters from the film. The card, available exclusively at Cinemark locations in the United States, is titled “Putting It All Together.”





Marcus Theatres

Over at Marcus Theatres locations, fans can get their hands on various sippers and tins, one of which is the head of Judy Hopps. A popcorn bucket tin also features Gary the Snake, along with Judy and Nick Wilde. Another popcorn bucket features a square-shaped cinema with some Zootopia residents heading under the marquee, and a more traditionally designed cup with character toppers on the lid.

In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. The film also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Idris Elba, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, Danny Trejo, Nate Torrence, Jenny Slate, Alan Tudyk, Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle. Zootopia 2 opens in theaters everywhere on November 26th. You can get tickets now at your favorite theater’s website or over at Fandango.