8 Toys & A Side of Fries: New "Zootopia 2" Happy Meal Toys Arrive at McDonald's

As we get ready for the next animated feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios to arrive later this month, we now can get even more excited for Zootopia 2 with a new set of Happy Meal toys!

What’s Happening:

With a new film from Walt Disney Animation Studios comes a new set of Happy Meal Toys at participating McDonald’s locations!

The new toys have arrived and feature favorites (or soon to be favorites) from the upcoming and highly anticipated film, Zootopia 2.

The new toys are rolling toys, featuring the cast of characters on different floating or gliding modes of transport, likely recreating events in the film that arrives in theaters everywhere on November 26th.

Zootopia 2 Toys Include:

Nick Wilde on a portrait

Nick Wilde in a serving cart

Judy Hopps with a fish

Judy Hopps floating

Gary De'Snake

Nibbles

Flash

Pawbert Lynxley

The official McDonald’s website is also home to fun Zootopia 2 games and printable activities, including a video game that features the toys in virtual form!

In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

The film also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Idris Elba, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, Danny Trejo, Nate Torrence, Jenny Slate, Alan Tudyk, Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.

Zootopia 2 opens in theaters everywhere on November 26th.