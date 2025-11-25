Adventure Access: New Disneyland Paris Resort Passes Coming Early Next Year

A new pass also offers the option of just visiting one park per visit.

New passes are set to arrive at Disneyland Paris, giving those who want to visit the park on a regular basis a number of new options and benefits for their visits.

What’s Happening:

Starting on February 12th, 2026, new Disneyland Paris Annual Passes (simply called “passes”) will offer a wider choice of options with four different passes to choose from.

Two new passes have been added - the Disneyland Pass Bronze One and Bronze Max.

Aptly named, the Bronze One pass only allows access to one park per visit. So, if your visits usually see you catching the first performance of Mickey and the Magician at Walt Disney Studios Park (soon to be Disney Adventure World) and then head over to Disneyland Paris for a trip through Phantom Manor, you’ll need the Bronze Max pass at minimum.

To visit, passholders must register on the passholder platform, and can hold up to three reservations at a time. This is the same across all tiers.

Dates are subject to the availability calendar, which is also based on tier.

This is how the passes differ:

Disneyland Pass Bronze One (289€ Adult/223€ Child)

Valid 170 days out of the year

Allows access to one park per visit (no hopping!)

Parking Included

Disneyland Pass Bronze Max (399€ Adult/300€ Child)

Valid 210 days out of the year

Allows access to both parks on the same visit

Parking Included

Disneyland Pass Silver (569€ Adult/426€ Child)

Valid 300 days out of the year

Allows access to both of the parks on the same visit

Parking included

10% off on restaurants and merchandise

10% off Disney Photopass+

Disneyland Pass Gold (799€ Adult/601€ Child)

Valid every day of the year

Allows access to both of the parks on the same visit

Parking included

15% off on restaurants and merchandise

Disney Photopass+ included

Extra Magic Time access

Similar to how things go stateside, the sales of Disneyland Paris Passes are limited and may become unavailable at any time.