Monkeypaw Seemingly Indicates Jordan Peele Could Be Directing an Upcoming Marvel Studios Film

Is Marvel actually eyeing Jordan Peele for a new project?

Could Marvel Studios be courting acclaimed writer and director Jordan Peele for an upcoming project? A new tease makes us think that might be so.

What's Happening:

  • Jordan Peele, known for writing and directing a trio of recent horror films – including Get Out, Us and Nope – could soon be heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
  • According to a rumor originally shared by industry insider @DanielRPK on X, Marvel Studios reportedly wants Peele to direct an MCU film.
  • Now, on its own, this is simply just a typical industry rumor. But what makes this interesting is that the tweet was retweeted by the official X account for Monkeypaw Productions, Peele's production company.
  • In retweeting the original tweet, Monkeypaw simply added a side-eye emoji – which seems to indicate that something may actually be in the works.

  • As for what Peele could be directing, there is no indication at this time.
  • Over six years ago, Peele said he wouldn't direct Marvel's then and still in-development Blade reboot.
  • That film has been in development hell for many years now, pretty much since it was first announced in July 2019.
  • The most recent update came in October 2024, when the film's planned November 7th, 2025 release date was pulled from the schedule.
  • The current status of the Blade reboot remains unknown.

