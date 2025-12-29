Monkeypaw Seemingly Indicates Jordan Peele Could Be Directing an Upcoming Marvel Studios Film

Could Marvel Studios be courting acclaimed writer and director Jordan Peele for an upcoming project? A new tease makes us think that might be so.

What's Happening:

In retweeting the original tweet, Monkeypaw simply added a side-eye emoji – which seems to indicate that something may actually be in the works.

As for what Peele could be directing, there is no indication at this time.

Over six years ago, Peele said he wouldn't direct Marvel's then and still in-development Blade reboot.

That film has been in development hell for many years now, pretty much since it was first announced in July 2019.

The most recent update came in October 2024, when the film's planned November 7th, 2025 release date was pulled from the schedule .