Mike Greenberg Joining ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown for 40th Season

On September 8th, ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown will kick off its 40th season — with a new addition.

What’s Happening:

ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown will embark on its 40th season on Sunday, September 8th.

The now three-hour pregame show debuted during the 1985 NFL season, originally named NFL GameDay, and has provided fans pregame news, analysis, and strategic breakdowns for each of the previous 39 seasons.

Joining the program for this milestone season is host Mike Greenberg.

Greneberg will be joined by returning analysts including Super Bowl Champions Tedy Bruschi and Rex Ryan, Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss, three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Alex Smith.

Additionally, ESPN’s senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter will provide all the latest news and information, while Jeff Darlington, Dan Graziano, Kimberley A. Martin, Sal Paolantonio, and Lindsey Thiry will be the regular reporters at the week’s biggest games.

Sports Betting analyst Erin Dolan also returns.

The show will continue to air 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET and air from ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.