ESPN Introduces Where to Watch, a Resource for Fans to Find Sporting Events More Conveniently Than Ever Before

ESPN has announced the launch of Where to Watch, which will help sports fans find any sporting event.

What's Happening:

Today ESPN has launched Where to Watch, a guide for sports fans to find whatever sporting event they would like on a variety of platforms.

This includes ESPN platforms, broadcast, cable, and regional sports networks and streaming services.

Fans will be able to access this from any screen on the ESPN App and ESPN.com.

Search for events and customize the guide to your favorite sports teams and leagues. This will all be tied into the ESPN profile and personalization preferences.

Access a full day's worth of sports events through Where to Watch, which provides information on the networks or services broadcasting them along with one-click access to ESPN network streams for authenticated pay TV users and ESPN+ subscribers.

Fans will also be linked to select partner networks, including NESN and Monumental Sports.

This supports coverage of tens of thousands of events across sports and leagues, including: NFL NCAA Football Men’s and Women’s NCAA Basketball NBA WNBA MLB NHL UFC F1 NASCAR PGA TOUR tennis majors MLS Premier League With more added over time.



What They're Saying:

Brian Marshall, Vice President, Sports Product & Technology, Disney Entertainment & ESPN Technology: “Simplifying discovery of sporting events and where a fan can watch has become increasingly important as sports viewing has become fragmented across networks and platforms. ESPN has always been the first stop for sports fans, and as we continue our evolution as the preeminent digital sports platform, we are proud to meet the needs of fans with new features to improve the discoverability of live sports and simplify their consumption journeys.”