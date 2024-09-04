Club 33 Lawsuit — Arizona Couple Loses Case Accusing Disneyland’s Exclusive Club of Revoking Their Membership Without Cause

The Arizona couple, prior to having their membership revoked, was visiting the Anaheim, CA resort 60 to 80 times a year.

Scott and Diana Anderson were members of the exclusive club up until 2017 when Scott was accused of being intoxicated in the park.

The couple was paying approximately $31,500 per year for their membership. With travel expenses and hotels, they were spending upwards of $125,000 annually on trips to the Happiest Place on Earth.

Diana Anderson, referring to the event as “a stab in the heart,” has been a Disney fan since childhood.

The two 60 year-olds have spent the years since, and hundreds of thousands of dollars, attempting to have their membership renewed. However, an Orange County jury rejected their suit accusing Disney of ousting them without cause.

The exclusive club has an extremely long waitlist, with potential members waiting over a decade to have their opportunity to join. Membership includes exclusive restaurants and bars, VIP tours, special events and more.

The Arizona couple made it off the waitlist back in 2012. They were consistent visitors to the resort up until September 3, 2017. Security officers spotted Scott near the entrance of Disney California Adventure

Anderson's attorney claims that, while Scott had around 3 drinks that evening, he was not intoxicated. He also claims Disney did an improper investigation, not conducting a breathalyzer or blood test nor providing videos of the Disney fan’s behavior. Furthering his argument, he claims Anderson was experiencing a vestibular migraine, which can cause similar cognitive issues. Red wine, which is known to trigger these events, was one of the drinks Scott consumed during his visit.

Claiming Disney had discriminated against Anderson for a medical condition, a medical expert testified on his behalf. However, the media giant hired their own neurologist, who agreed that it is possible to experience signs of intoxication due to a vestibular migraine, it is more likely that Anderson was drunk.

In 2016, the couple had another confrontation with the house of mouse. Diana was briefly suspended due to the use of profanity within the exclusive club.

The Anderson’s were looking to be reinstated into Club 33, reimbursed over ten grand for four months of membership they weren’t able to use, and $231,000 in damages equating to the 7 years of membership fees they would’ve paid had they maintained good standing.

Disney’s attorney reminded the jury that public intoxication is strictly prohibited for Club 33 members as well as for regular guests within the park.

In the couple's original complaint, they claim the revocation was retaliatory, as they had complained about another member harassing other members and staff. However, the judge removed that line of evidence, which the couple blames for their loss.

“My wife and I are both dead set that this is an absolute wrong, and we will fight this to the death,” Scott Anderson, who owns a golf course in Gilbert, Ariz., told The Times. “There is no way we’re letting this go.”

The couple has spent about $400,000 on the lawsuit, and they intend to appeal today’s ruling.

“I’ll sell a kidney,” Diana said. “I don’t care.”

