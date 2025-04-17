New Music from “Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After” Asks Which Villain Has Been Treated the Most Unfairly
Replacing Lighting McQueen’s Racing Academy, the new show opens next month at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
The villainous new show, Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios this summer – and it's bringing with it a newly recorded soundtrack and a brand-new song.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has shared a new video taking a peak behind the curtain at the music for Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After – a brand-new stage show coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on May 27th.
- The show is built around three classic villains – Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook and Maleficent – who try to decide which of them has been treated the most unfairly.
- Here, the Magic Mirror will do more than just talk, and will actually have a song of his own.
- Listen to a snippet of the new song and hear from the creatives behind the show in the video below.
- In Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, the Magic Mirror has summoned the guests to experience the Mirror realm. Never ones to let a dramatic performance pass them by, fiendish foes Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, and Maleficent will break through the glass and take the stage to prove once and for all why they are the most misunderstood. In the end, it will be on the guests in the audience to make the final call in a delightfully wicked finale filled with dozens of the most infamous evildoers awaiting your decision from within the Mirror’s realm.
- The new show will open alongside The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure on May 27th, 2025 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
