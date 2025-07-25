Photos/Videos: Her Universe Fashion Show Brought Gravity Defying Fan-Made Designs to Life

The winners will get the opportunity to design a collection for the fan-focused fashion brand.

The Her Universe fashion show is back for Comic-Con 2025. Teaming up with Universal, the brand showcased Wicked and other fan-favorite film-inspired designs by fans from around the US.

The “Popular" Her Universe Fashion Show returned to San Diego Comic-Con for 2025. This year, the brand teamed up with Universal Pictures for the competition to celebrate the hit film Wicked. Officially dubbed “Defying Fashion: Fashion That Defies Expectations," the annual couture competition invited fans to submit their “geek couture fashion" designs that will be showcased during the event. During the event, the audience and a panel of expert judges got to choose two winners, who will get the opportunity to design a special apparel collection with the fandom-focused fashion brand.

Laughing Place had the opportunity to attend this year’s runway event. Upon arrival, we were greeted with a Wicked themed set of goodies, including a Lug pouch, a mystery figure, and several beauty products.

The event took us to the extravagant Emerald City, which included some Wickedly fun entertainment from hosts Ashley Eckstein and Michael James Scott. Eckstein, Her Universe founder and actress, arrived in a gorgeous ball gown modeled after Glinda with Scott joining her in an Elphaba inspired ensemble. The pair performed a musical number before kicking off the show. Fans were even treated to a special appearance from Nessa actress Marissa Bode, who served as a guest judge at the event.

The hosts also boasted several gravity defying costume changes throughout the show, including Shiz University and Emerald City moments.

This year’s winners, which included a Judges Pick and an Audience Pick, were California’s Lyleigh Sato and New Jersey’s Caitlin Beards. Sato (Judges Pick) and Beards (Audience Pick) both were awarded $2,000 and the opportunity to design a collection for Her Universe.

Inspired by the Dreamworks film Trolls, Sato’s bold and colorful look embraced whimsey with layered tulle and plush accessories. Beards, whose design found life from 1999’s The Mummy, took a more streamlined approach with gorgeous hieroglyphs incorporated into the gown.

The 11th annual event was a great way to celebrate how art inspires us from every angle. You can check out our SDCC Day 2 Live Blog here.

