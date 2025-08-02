Photos: Disney Dream Decked Out for the 2025 DVC Member Cruise with a Slew of Special Offerings

The cruise departs today for nearly a week’s worth of exclusive offerings.

The annual Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise is taking place aboard the Disney Dream, and we’re on board to share all the details and experiences coming out of this special voyage.

Decor

We’ll begin by looking at some of the special decor throughout the Disney Dream – much of which features characters from Pixar’s Coco.

As the cruise continues, you can bet that many guests will be taking photos in front of this special backdrop.

Heading out onto the deck, you’ll find even more decor in and around all the pools, slides and activities.

Merchandise

Much of the same design motif carries over into the merchandise for the Member Cruise. As the ship has yet to set sail as of publication, we can only get a glimpse from outside the shop. You’ll find a special Spirit Jersey and a couple of different shirts.

Entertainment Guide

A variety of special entertainment offerings will take place throughout the Disney Dream during the Member Cruise. Highlights include:

A special panel on the making of A Goofy Movie

A look into the creation of Disney Lorcana

Disney Legend Floyd Norman will host a special animation class

Cocktails & Conversations with Disney historian Tim O’Day

A panel with acclaimed animated filmmaker Ron Clements

Disney 80s-'90s Celebration in Concert

A panel going inside the music of Coco

A preview of Zootopia 2

Photo opportunity with Roy P. Disney, son of Roy E. Disney

An advance screening of Freakier Friday

Meet and greets with characters such as Miguel from Coco and Powerline Max from A Goofy Movie



Attendees can also partake in the La Cava del Tequila Cocktail Quest – created exclusively for this Member Cruise by the folks at EPCOT’s Mexico pavilion.

Member Gifts

All guests aboard a DVC Member Cruise receive a ton of special gifts, which this year include a bag, a Corkcicle tumbler, and a single player deck of Disney Lorcana – Azurite Sea.

Member Cruise Insider

Guests also receive a copy of the DVC Member Cruise Insider magazine, which gives more information on all the fun that awaits during their voyage.

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for more from the Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise as the voyage continues!