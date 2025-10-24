Photos/Video: A Super Tour of Cotino's "The Incredibles 2" Inspired Parr House

California’s Coachella Valley is getting an extra touch of magic as Disney’s Storyliving community Cotino continues to come together. The new community features luxury homes and amenities inspired and brought to life by the amazing creativity and stories of Disney, and Laughing Place had the chance to check out some of the new homes.

Back in 2022, Disney announced its first project with their new venture Storyliving by Disney. Cotino, located in Rancho Mirage, California, was planned as a 618-acre neighborhood filled with 1,900 homes, a 24-acre lagoon called Cotino Bay, resort-style amenities, and a community-focused town center.

Over the past approximately 3 years, Cotino has been an incredibly fun project to watch come to life. While Disney is no stranger to designing communities, I’m looking at you Celebration and Golden Oak, this is Disney’s first venture not explicitly designed for Walt Disney World . Taking inspiration from the mid-century modern architecture found throughout the Coachella Valley, Walt Disney Imagineering has crafted something really special for Disney fans looking to immerse their home life with the quality and magic the media giant is famous for.

One of the new community icons takes inspiration from The Incredibles 2, with a replica of the mid-century modern design Parr House. While not a purchasable home, the community room style amenity is a part of the Artisan Club, a membership-optional clubhouse full of restaurants, workout rooms, and other luxuries. It will be available to be rented out for events, activities, and occasional overnight stays, subject to availability for those that have Artisan Club memberships.

The outside on its own is already an impressive replica of the Pixar super family’s home, but the inside continues the meticulous attention to detail with film-accurate appliances, decor, furniture, and even the living room rock feature from the film. Beyond the construction, the Parr House also features heavy detailing that makes it feel like the home was transported directly out of the film, including “lived-in” decor from the Parr family.

The Parr House also features several bedrooms themed to Mr. and Mrs. Incredible, Dash, Violet, Jack-Jack, and Edna Mode.

There are also several workspaces, including an office and meeting areas.

The Parr House is situated on Cotino Bay, providing gorgeous views of the crystal clear waters and beaches of Cotino. It’s absolutely a highlight of Disney’s Storyliving community and one of the top reasons residents will want to be a part of the Artisan Club.

For more information about Cotino, you can visit their official website for more information on pricing, availability, amenities, and more!

