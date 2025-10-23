Photos/Video: Touring the Houses of Disney's Storyliving Community Cotino

California’s Coachella Valley is getting an extra touch of magic as Disney’s Storyliving community Cotino continues to come together. The new community features luxury homes and amenities inspired and brought to life by the amazing creativity and stories of Disney, and Laughing Place had the chance to check out some of the new homes.

Back in 2022, Disney announced its first project with their new venture Storyliving by Disney. Cotino, located in Rancho Mirage, California, was planned as a 618-acre neighborhood filled with 1,900 homes, a 24-acre lagoon called Cotino Bay, resort-style amenities, and a community-focused town center.

Over the past approximately 3 years, Cotino has been an incredibly fun project to watch come to life. While Disney is no stranger to designing communities, I’m looking at you Celebration and Golden Oak, this is Disney’s first venture not explicitly designed for Walt Disney World . Taking inspiration from the mid-century modern architecture found throughout the Coachella Valley, Walt Disney Imagineering has crafted something really special for Disney fans looking to immerse their home life with the quality and magic the media giant is famous for.

During a recent media event, Laughing Place had the incredible opportunity to check out the gorgeous homes crafted for Disney’s first Storyliving community. While many casual Disney fans may see “Disney-designed homes” and immediately jump to over-the-top Mickey Mouse accents and Disney Princess sheets, you will not find that here. If you’ve ever stayed at hotels like Disney’s Grand Californian, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, etc, these homes are more about using Disney’s incredibly skilled team of designers to create a space you’ll wanna call home. And in this case, you can! While many of the homes are Disney and Disney Parks-inspired, featuring design elements that pay homage to classic stories and experiences, these accents never compromise the luxury that Storyliving by Disney has crafted.

Stepping into these mid-century modern-inspired homes, Disney has created incredibly luxurious, bright, spacious, and well decorated spaces. While the 7 figure starting point definitely puts a wrench in the fantasy for many, myself included, it is so easy to see yourself waking up everyday in this community. Geared towards families and those 55+, these homes are meant for making memories, and you can feel that Imagineering designed these spaces with the intention of incorporating the design expectations of parents with room for plenty of family fun. As someone who grew up with a mother who loved to view model homes, these are remarkably charming in comparison to many of the more conservative designed homes you’ll generally find. Check out our video tour above, and photos by room below.

Living Spaces

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bath

Pool Area

For more information about Cotino, you can visit their official website for more information on pricing, availability, amenities, and more!

